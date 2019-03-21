ENGLEWOOD — With the help of the Englewood Moose and Moose Riders, Denise Lanes has $1,000 more toward her Juvenile Diabetes fundraiser Saturday.
For weeks, Lane collected prizes and donations for the 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run.
This week, Lanes was a welcomed guest at the Moose Lodge 1933 in Englewood. Lodge members and the Moose Riders each donated $500 checks. Both clubs sponsor ongoing fundraisers to give back to the community.
“We were very happy to help Denise with her upcoming fundraiser,” said member Newt Web. “We have given to juvenile diabetes before. We like the local angle Denise brings to Englewood.”
On Saturday, anyone with a bike, motorcycle, scooter, car or golf cart can participate in the bike ride, which begins at 10 a.m. at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood.
Participants ride five miles to various locations including Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, The New Faull Inn, Mookey’s Bar & Grille, Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, Englewood Beach Yacht Club and The Placida Pearl collecting cards for a poker hand.
“The last stop is Prime Time Steak & Spirits where riders will enjoy a delicious lunch and drink specials,” Lanes said. “A $100 prize will be given to the person who has the best five-card poker hand. The wild card is at the sixth stop.”
Included in the raffle is a ticket to win a week-stay at Englewood Beach & Yacht.
“It’s valued at $800,” Lanes said. “Only 30 tickets were sold for $100 each. Awards will be give from the committee.”
Raffles prizes and auction gifts were also donated by the White Elephant restaurant, Ivy’s on Dearborn, Al and Ann Redovan, Princess Cruises, Sandy Herman-Heim, Debbie Rosamelia, Barbara Prine and Rita Bertler. Other sponsors include Denise’s Cruise Shop and Realtor Laurie Rios.
The first 50 who registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt created by Nita Coleman of Market Wise and printed by Premiere Tees.
“I’m so excited that I’ve had 95 people register so far,” Lanes said. “I would love to have 100 by Saturday. It’s our largest amount to register in 10 years. We have a lot of regulars because we have a great time at all of the different stops.”
Lanes shares the same goal as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation which is to “stop or slow the progression of type 1 diabetes in individuals who are newly diagnosed, reversing it in those who have lived with the disease for years; preventing the disease in people at risk today and in future generations.”
JDRF also is working to improve type 1 diabetes treatment by “providing better tools to achieve optimal glucose control for people at all stages of the disease,” according to its website.
Lanes has personal experiences with juvenile diabetes as her twin 17-year-old grandsons Noah and Harrison have diabetes. Noah was diagnosed at 3 and Harrison at 8.
Lanes said 100 percent of all donations will be delivered to the JDRF.
Early registration is $20 today only or $25 on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the event.
To register or for more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
