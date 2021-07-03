The Knights of Columbus Father Michael Cottrell Council 7672 held their annual election of officers June 14 at St. Francis Parish of Assisi center in the Grove City area of Englewood.
Knights celebrated the handing-of-the-gavel ceremony to newly elected Grand Sir Knight Phil Jeleniewski. Grand Knight Sir Knight Don Kasson, was elected to be the Deputy Grand Knight. Terms of officers last until June 2022.
The Knights Council 7672 supports many local charities and groups such as Coats for Kids, Tidwell Hospice, Pregnancy Careline Center, Veteran’s Home, Vineland and Englewood elementary schools (backpack school supplies), St. Francis Outreach Ministry, Special Olympics, FISH, Postal Food Drive and several others.
The Knights also have very popular monthly spaghetti dinners and pancake breakfasts that will resume in September to raise funds to support their charitable donations.
The Knights are looking for Catholic men interested in serving God, church and parish. Call Sir Knight Don Kasson at 513-604-4334 or email at dkasson@comcast.net.
Saint Andrew Society scholar
Recent Lemon Bay High School graduate Talon Bottenfield is the recipient of the Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota scholarship.
Since 1979, through social and civic involvement, Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota has provided cultural activities relating to the significant Scottish heritage in the area, striving to give emphasis to Sarasota’s settlement by those early Scots. In 1990, SASS formed a scholarship fund and to date has awarded 135 college-bound scholarship applicants a total of $146,000 for further education. The competing students submit proof of their Scottish heritage or Scottish activities/involvement, carry a minimum GPA of 3.5, and provide a college-fund plan with a written essay describing a life experience that has helped shape their values.
During the 32 years of the SASS Scholarship Fund program, students from high schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties and Lemon Bay in Charlotte County have all enjoyed the generosity of the many sponsors of the SASS Scholarship Fund.
College news
• Lakechia Smith of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
• Nickolas Wetmiller of Englewood was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
• Meghan Doherty of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
• Madison Baptiste of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa.
• Daniel Ursu of Port Charlotte of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa.
• Gina Dattilo of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa.
• Claire Burgazli of Port Charlotte of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa.
• Sansaray Placek of Port Charlotte of Port Charlotte was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa.
• Juliette Vick of Englewood was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.