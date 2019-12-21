ENGLEWOOD — In Bobbi Sue Burton's eyes, Beatrice Rodriguez is a hero.
But last week she was a hero without toys for her three young children.
Hearing Rodriguez's good deed, Burton, founder of Project Phoenix Resale Store in Englewood, repaid the woman for her utter kindness to a stranger.
Here's how the story unfolded: "I read a Facebook post about a woman who gave up her toys for her own children and gave them to a woman who was ahead of her in line," Burton said. "That meant that Beatrice wouldn't have toys for her own children and that I could help her."
While in line to pick up things from a toy gift program in Punta Gorda, Rodriguez talked to the women around her. Although they were all strangers, their common goal was for their children to have gifts to open for Christmas.
"The line was three hours long," Rodriguez said. "One of the women behind me had an infant. At times she had to breastfeed because we were there for so long. The baby started getting fussy, so the woman sat down on the ledge outside of a salon. She was just cradling the baby for a second.
"The next thing we knew someone from inside came out and told the woman to get off the ledge," Rodriguez continued. "I went inside and said we didn't mean to upset anyone. A short time later, the line was moved away from that area into the street."
Once inside the building, Rodriguez turned in her paperwork and gathered her gifts. She noticed a woman crying. She overheard her say that she would return with the proper documentation.
"She was upset because she couldn't get the toys," she said. "I know there are rules. As a mom, I get it. I figured she would have to wait in the line all over again. We all felt like we knew each other after dealing with the small crisis outside and we bonded. So I gave her my children's toys."
Burton contacted Rodriguez on Facebook and told her to come to Englewood.
Through donations, Burton's nonprofit Project Phoenix, 36 W Dearborn St., helps families in need, year-round. She has a toychest for those in need to pick out gifts for their children.
"It was the right thing to do," said Burton, who is battling cancer. "I'm sure Beatrice herself was worried what she should do now that she gave up the toys for her children. I told her to come pick out what she needed."
On Friday, Rodriguez gave Burton a big hug and thanked her for her generosity. Rodriguez spent time with Brittany Walton, one of Burton's volunteer "elves" picking out age-appropriate gifts, wrapping paper, new socks, underwear and PJs for the kids.
"I'm not going to lie, I was a little scared that I wouldn't have gifts," Rodriguez said. "However, God is my provider. I did what was right. This woman needed help for her kids the same way I did mine. I can't thank Bobbi Sue enough for helping my children. She didn't blink at anything I picked up and put in the bag for the kids."
Walton said she volunteers with Burton because she helped her through some really tough times.
"I was pretty down and out last year," Walton said. "Bobbi Sue helped me. She was there when I needed her, now I am here to help her. She's seen a lot of families so far this year who needed help for Christmas. With the generosity of the community, parents bringing home nice gifts for their children. It's gonna be a good Christmas in Englewood."
