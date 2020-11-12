ENGLEWOOD — There will be live music, lots of food and beverages, a cast-net tossing contest, and even a mullet hair competition.
But make no mistake about it: The highlight of Saturday's Mullet Fest 2020 will be the smoked mullet competition.
Drawing on the traditional Florida lifestyle, which involved a lot of inshore mullet fishing, cooking and eating, Brandon and Kori Hancock have planned the inaugural Mullet Fest 2020 around the competition, which is Saturday at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
The Hancocks, owners of Hancock Grills, a locally based manufacturer of custom wood grills and accessories, will donate proceeds to the Lemon Bay Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring natural areas that nurture fish and other sealife.
The entry fee for the mullet competition is either 15 smoked mullet or $75. First place wins $100 and a trophy with bragging rights. Second place gets $75 and a trophy, and third place takes $50 and a trophy. More details are available online at englewoodmulletfest.com.
The musical lineup features, of course, the Smoked Mullet Band, which has more than 30 years experience playing country music in Southwest Florida, and headliners Pure Country.
In light of the coronavirus, the Hancocks’ aim is simple: “Our mission is to bring the community ‘safely’ together and support the local fishery and artists. This is a chance to give back to the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.