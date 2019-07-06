NORTH PORT — While bound and blindfolded, Denise Amber Lee managed to grab her abductor's cell phone. She called 911.
The 911 call taker asked several questions. The 21-year-old terrified mother of two was only able to say where she lived and that she wanted to return home to her boys.
It wasn't long before another call taker realized Lee must have been kidnapped from her North Port home. As the operators tried to pinpoint Lee's whereabouts, her abductor, Michael King, returned to his vehicle with a shovel, a gas can and a flashlight. Those were the tools he'd later use to try to hide Lee's body in North Port in 2008.
It was Lee's courageous six-minute 911 call that helped law enforcement know she was abducted. But once King returned to his green Camaro, he realized Lee touched his cell phone. On recordings of the conversation, he can be heard threatening Lee. Shortly after, he killed her. He was later convicted of her murder.
Had Lee been able to spend those minutes texting the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office call center, she may have been able to provide more details including a description of the man holding her at gunpoint.
Since then, the Denise Amber Lee Foundation was established by Lee's husband Nathan and other family members to help make 911 training universal and advance technology at emergency operation centers.
Every year, the foundation makes strides nationwide. The foundation helps legislators understand the value of treating 911 call takers like first responders to help victims and law enforcement responding to emergency situations.
Text to 911 today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an E911 Systems bill into law. The new law requires each Florida county to develop a countywide plan for text-to-911 services by Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill requires a technology program by Feb. 1, 2020, which includes (Next Generation) upgrades to the 911 public safety answering points within the state. This will allow emergency calls from one local, multi-jurisdictional, or regional E911 system to another in the state.
In Lee's case, a witness saw Lee in the back of the Camaro screaming for help. The witness called 911 from the Sarasota County line before heading into Charlotte County along U.S. 41.
The cell phone tower sent the call to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office 911 call taker who promised to send help and meet with the caller in Murdock. However, King saw the woman on her cell phone and abruptly turned left onto Toledo Blade Boulevard, heading back into Sarasota County and North Port. The eye witness didn't know she needed to then call the North Port Police to report what she saw. She learned that two days later.
The new technology could have potentially helped in Lee's abduction.
The new E911 bill specifies that the transfer capability should include "voice, text message, image, video, caller identification information, location information, and additional standards-based 911 call information."
In Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is already ahead of the law. It was second county in the state to implement "Next Generation" technology for the E911 system, allowing cell phone users to text information to 911 during emergencies.
Next Generation is a nationwide update of the 9-1-1 service infrastructure to improve public emergency communications services in a wireless mobile society.
"The benefits of the service include quicker accessibility for citizens who are hard of hearing, deaf or speech-impaired," Emergency Operations Manager Kris Adams wrote in a statement.
The new technology allows for a victim to silently call for help using a text.
"Text-to-911 will also help in situations when a crime is in progress, the caller is facing domestic abuse, or when the caller is injured and cannot speak. While the service offers a new level of convenience, emergency operations professionals warn the public of the challenges that come with evolving technology."
Texting 911 is available throughout Sarasota County. SCSO recommends spelling out all words. For example, the letters "SMH" might be slang for "shaking my head" to a person in a text message. However, 911 operators receive that message as Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
All 911 calls to North Port, Venice, Warm Mineral Springs and on the Sarasota County side of Englewood are first routed to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office call center. Therefore, cell phone users in these areas can also text emergencies to 911.
"The Emergency Operations Bureau also reminds citizens that text messages sent to more than one person and text messages containing multimedia will not be accepted," Adams wrote. "If a text message contains a photo or video, or is sent outside of Sarasota County, the user will receive a bounce-back message stating, ‘Please make a voice call to 911. There is no text service to 911 available at this time.’
“Voice calls to 9-1-1 are still the best and fastest way to get help during an emergency,” Emergency Operations Bureau Capt. Jeff Slapp wrote. “Technology can be temperamental and while we continue to adapt to these new services, we encourage citizens to call if you can, text if you can’t.”
In Charlotte County
Texting 911 is available if a person or child fears being heard on a telephone during a 911 call. This includes during a hostage or domestic violence situation or for a person who is deaf or hard of hearing.
"Some carriers are able to send pictures with the call however not all carriers have this capability. If you have questions concerning carrier capabilities, contact your carrier," wrote Katie Heck, CCSO spokesperson about the text to 911 program implemented last year.
"There is no guarantee that a message will be sent or received. This will be dependent on your carrier coverage in your area. Messages may be received out of order. Text messages takes longer than a voice call — between 4-6 seconds longer than a voice call.
"We recognize that there are quite a few restrictions and understand this is an interim solution as we move to Next Generation 911 Services," Heck wrote. "It is expected that services pertaining to text will improve over time. Even with the limitations, we feel that text to 9-1-1 service can be a valuable resource to those that are unable to speak or hear."
In DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is currently working on its E911 program and plan.
"Each of the wireless cellphone providers Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile all are working within their own system to comply with this new law," Colonel James Vitali said last week.
"A cell phone user can still dial 911 if the phone is out of service as long as it still has power. A person can still dial 911 on a home phone even if it's out of service. These are the new laws enacted to help with public safety, the same as this new E911 law."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.