ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Playhouse has been closed for 15 months — but that all ends June 19, when the community theater on Englewood's West Dearborn Street presents staged readings of a new play by a local author.
Venice resident Kathy McSteen wrote "Grandma's Murder Club." It's an adaptation of the 2017 feature film "Bad Grandmas," written by Srikant Chellappa and Jack Snyder.
The film starred Florence Henderson in her last role, with Pam Grier as a "Grandma," and Judge Reinhold as chief villain.
In this action comedy, life-long friends Mimi and Coralee save buddy Bobbi from homelessness. In the process, they accidentally kill a con man, then his partners show up. The "Grandmas" dodge bad guys and a detective, rescue each other and solve a murder, all while one falls head-over-heels in love.
Chellappa and Snyder, who wrote the film screenplay, plan to attend the June 19 event with the movie's executive producer, Dan Byington.
"When I caught 'Bad Grandmas' on cable, I immediately thought the gals and their story would be fun on stage for actors and the audience," McSteen explains. "To my delight, Srikant, who also directed the film, was open to working with me."
Judy Tilley, Trish Campbell and Judy Glynn play the deadly, droll grandmothers. Jim Litwin chases them as new, dedicated detective in town. Logan Light, a Port Charlotte comedian, entertainer and stage magician, plays two bad guys in his Playhouse debut. Tyler Colfer, a local actor also on the Englewood stage for the first time, narrates as Mimi's grandson and enters the action as multiple characters, including his grandma's nemesis.
Seating will be socially distanced and masking required for the two staged readings. McSteen explains. Reserved seating is $20 on line at lemonbayplayhouse.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14-18. Call 941-475-6756 for information.
