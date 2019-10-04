ENGLEWOOD — Keeping firefighters safe is no easy job and its not getting any easier.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District is doing what it can to ensure its firefighters are as safe as possible.
Preferred Insurance provides another level of of safety as the worker's compensation policy for the fire district. But it also gives back to the fire district to help keep firefighters safe.
Senior risk consultant Pamela Handcock presented Chief Kevin Easton a $5,000 check for a grant that pays half of the expenses the fire district paid for new helmets, gloves, firefighting "turnout" coats and pants. The $5,000 is the maximum the insurance company offers in annual grants to departments to help upgrade their equipment, which keep firefighters safe.
New dangers
Firefighting has become even more dangerous with each passing year, Easton suggested. He has more than 30 years experience as a firefighter, and what he faced as a young firefighter answering calls is not what firefighters face today due to plastics, synthetics and other materials found in homes and businesses today.
"It's because of the fuels that are in fires today," Easton said. "With the synthetics, everything is like gasoline. Plastics burn so much faster and so much hotter. Our safety equipment has to keep up with that. Our gear has to be much more thermal protective more than ever than it has in the past."
Multiple studies determined firefighters are more likely to develop 21 different cancers than the general population.
According to various reports and the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer caused 61% of line-of-duty, full-time firefighter deaths. Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and are 14% more likely to die from 21 specific cancers than the general public, according to The National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.
A sign of the times at the fire district's administrative office calls for firefighters returning from calls not to wear their firefighting gear into the office.
"Their gear carries all those carcinogens," Easton said, explaining how firefighters meticulously clean themselves, their clothing and equipment after a call.
State legislators passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law provisions that fire departments must pay out $25,000 to firefighter when one is first diagnosed with an identified cancer. The departments will be expected to pick up any co-pays and other out-of-pocket medical expenses the diagnosed firefighter faces. Departments must offer medical coverage for 10 years to the firefighters.
However, among the provisions, the firefighters must have five years full-time experience to be covered. They may not have been smokers or use tobacco products for 10 years, nor faced cancer risk factors from prior employments.
The fire district, like other departments, is considering carrying additional insurance to meet the challenges of the new law, Easton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.