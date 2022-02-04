The Jubilee Center food pantry was the recipient of a food drive held at a recent community “Shred It” event by the Community Outreach Committee of Rotonda. Members included: Pam Wright, John Stem, Denise and Kevin Gallagher, Amy Gonzalez, Lynn Smith, Karen Harvey, Gwen Grace, Denise Slovinski and Deb Orchard and co-sponsored by Englewood Bank; Arnold Insurance and Amy Gonzalez, Realtor with Michael Saunders in Englewood. Now, the center needs meat to go with the canned goods and boxed meals.
ENGLEWOOD — With few meat and poultry donations coming into the Jubilee Center, Ruth Hill is panicking.
She doesn’t want Englewood families to suffer this winter.
Hill, the Jubilee Center administrator on the campus of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood, says the needs are outweighing her ability to keep up.
“The world has changed and I know there are other agencies who are struggling, so I don’t like to ask too much, but I’m desperate right now,” she said.
“I don’t have enough frozen meat. I’ve been buying meat from Sysco, but can only get hamburger. I couldn’t get chicken because they only sell it in bulk,” she said. “And there were concerns of cross contamination if it’s separated out for families.”
She said she spoke to Alfred Current with the Englewood Rotary Club to see if they could help with donations that would allow Hill to buy some meat and poultry, she said.
“I just hope we are able to get meat so we can give it to families and others who need it to make a meal. Just giving mac and cheese, vegetables, mashed potatoes or canned goods isn’t a meal,” she said.
Meat donations or gift cards to buy poultry can also be dropped off at the food pantry 10 a.m. to noon Monday to Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.