ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society can raise its hands and shout "Hallelujah."
Sarasota County issued this week a certificate of occupancy for the historic Green Street Historic Church and Museum, the culmination of what's been a two-year arduous journey for the Historical Society.
With the CO in hand, Historical Society members can start scheduling meetings, community events, weddings and memorial services, and other activities in the 90-year-old building that was formerly Englewood's first permanent church.
"It finally happened," said Esther Horton, who serves on the Historical Society board.
To celebrate, the Historical Society scheduled an open-to-the-public ribbon-cutting ceremony 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22, with light refreshments and a slide show documenting the church's one-mile journey from West Green Street to where it sits now, beside equally historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776).
The Green Street Church served as Englewood’s first house of worship, originally built on Magnolia Street by the Methodist congregation using volunteer labor. It also served as a community center and a hurricane shelter.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was then in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
For several years, the Historical Society paid a $1 per year lease to the CrossPoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. But that arrangement ended when the church decided to expand its school on their property.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees decided to donated property to the Historical Society and ensure Englewood's first church would have a "forever home" beside the cemetery. In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2018, the 90-year-old church building completed its 1-mile, four-hour journey from West Green Street to the cemetery.
The task proved herculean and expensive for the small nonprofit. While not completely tabulated, the final bill is expected to exceed $200,000. The Historical Society still expects to face significant debt when all the bills are calculated.
But thanks to donations, grants, in-kind services and other contributions, the Historical Society has been able to stay the course. Recently, thanks Tom and Annette Dignam through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Historical Society received a $25,000 grant.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society is accepting $300 donations from clubs and individuals who want to "adopt" newly landscape trees at the historic Green Street Church and Museum.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society is a tax-exempt, nonprofit. To donate or learn more about the Church and Museum and Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 305-504-7220. Donations can be mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
