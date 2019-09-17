ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
A year after they moved the Historic Green Street Church and Museum building a mile from its previous home, Historical Society members hope Sarasota County building officials will inspect it soon and issue a certificate of occupancy.
Michael J. Looney Electrical Contractors has installed three 25-foot tall LED light posts in what will be the parking lot behind the building.
"It's for the community," Looney said Tuesday of his company donating $8,000 to $10,000 in labor, equipment and other in-kind services to the project. "I'm part of the community, and the community has helped me. The lights will probably be burning tonight."
Once they receive a certificate of occupancy, the Historical Society can open the building to the public.
"It's been a little more than a year," Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said. The historic church made its one-mile, arduous crawl in early hours of Sept. 11, 2018, from its longtime location on West Green Street to its present location beside the equally historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776.
Keeping the faith
For years, the Historical Society had been paying a $1 per year lease to keep the historic structure on the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene property on West Green Street. The Crosspoint Church, however, looked to expand its school on their property and needed the church to be move.
The significance of the structure is that it was Englewood's first house of worship, home to the Methodists. The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
While the historic church no longer a house of worship, it still serves the Englewood community. The Historical Society scheduled weddings and memorial services, concerts and gatherings, meetings and community events at the church for years.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated the property to the Historical Society to ensure the church would have a "forever home."
Originally, historical society members expected the entire project to cost $200,000. While the final figures aren't in, board members now expect those expenses to be closer to $250,000 or $300,000. The Historical Society received matching grants and other individual donations. Even so, members are preparing for the Historical Society to take on debt. It's made up of 105 members who pay $25 each in annual dues.
Right now, Hicks said the Historical Society has more than $40,000 in bills that need to be paid. More are expected. The Historical Society expects to be $50,000 or more in debt when all is said and done.
Fundraisers are being planned, Hicks said.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
