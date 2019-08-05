ENGLEWOOD — The historic Green Street Church and Museum will remain under wraps for a few days.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society discovered a massive infestation of termites in the southside of the 90-year-old building — Englewood's first house of worship — and had no choice but to tent the entire building, Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said Monday.
The historical board shopped around for exterminators and decided upon the Bradenton-based Total Control with a low bid of $2,200.
Expenses are adding up since the Historical Society took it upon itself in September 2018 to move the church from its location on West Green Street to its present location beside the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776.
The Historical Society met Sarasota County requirements — such as landscaping, stormwater and parking — and is now waiting for county inspectors to issue a certificate of occupancy so its doors can be reopen to the public.
Originally, historical society members expected the entire project to cost $200,000. While the final figures aren't in, board members now expect those expenses to be $250,000 to $300,000. The Historical Society received matching grants and other donations, but members are preparing for the Historical Society to take on debt. It's made up of 105 members who pay $25 each in annual dues.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
While no longer a house of worship, the Historical Society scheduled weddings and memorial services, concerts and gatherings, meetings and community events at the church for years.
A couple of years ago, the Historical Society's $1 per year lease on West Green Street ended when its landlord, the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, intended to expand its school on their property. The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated the property to the Historical Society to ensure the church would have a "forever home."
For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
