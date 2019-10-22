ENGLEWOOD — The Green Street Church Museum now has a new address.
It's 510 South Indiana Avenue.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society celebrated the reopening of the historic church museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The building filled up like a church revival that included Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines.
Hines commended the Englewood community for its perseverance, investment and commitment to save Englewood's first house of worship.
"There's no way a county commission can not support a project like this," Hines said.
The Historical Society took ownership of the decommissioned church in the late 1980s. The building was in significant disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
The Historical Society is a small nonprofit that took on the arduous task to save the 90-year-old wooden church building from destruction. While no longer a house of worship, it is still an active part of the Englewood community. The Historical Society schedules community events, weddings, memorial services and other activities.
On Sept. 11, 2018, the structure inched its way one mile from its longtime leased property on West Green Street to South Indiana Avenue, and then to the empty spot in the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery. Two Historical Society board members, Nancy Wille and Esther Horton, welcomed the reopening of the building to the public.
"I knew we'd get here; I just hoped I'd be alive when we did," Horton quipped.
It has proven herculean to the small nonprofit and would not have come to fruition without strong community support.
Local businesses and various service groups have stepped up, relieving the Historical Society of some of the costs it faces. The Englewood's Community Redevelopment Agency provided two $50,000 grants.
The final cost of the move and the sitework is expected to be more than $200,000. Various foundation grants and individual donations, large and small, have been making a difference.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society is a tax-exempt, nonprofit. To donate or learn more about the Church and Museum and Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 305-504-7220. Donations can be mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
