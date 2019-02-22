ENGLEWOOD — A fresh coat of white paint now brightens the 90-year-old Green Street Historic Church Museum.
Jim and Sherrie Klepser, local franchise owners for CertaPro Painters, donated the paint and crew to makeover the church’s exterior.
The Klepsers believe that people should “get busy and do something beyond yourself.” They opened the doors to their Englewood-based franchise in 2012. Their territory extends from Venice south to Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, east to Arcadia and LaBelle.
They live up to their philosophy.
Two years ago, the couple painted for free the Englewood’s Emil R. Swepston Bridge on Beach Road — which was the first time Charlotte County officials could recall a private business donating services without being compensated through a contract.
The Klepsers were contracted to paint the exterior of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte. When they completed the work, the couple returned to the church $1,000 out of their profits. Similarly, the Klepsers donated back a share of their normal profits after two jobs at the Hermitage House Artists Retreat on Manasota Key.
“We love history,” said Jim Klepser, who was involved with a historical society in Michigan before moving to Englewood on a full-time basis. “Our main motivation was historical promotion and giving back to the Englewood community. We love the town of Englewood and its people.”
Normally, a commercial job like the church would cost approximately $5,000 for the paint and labor, Klepser said. A & E Paint Center in El Jobean donated the 20 gallons and CertaPro donated the labor for the four-man crew.
CertaPro also plans to paint the cement cemetery wall that’s adjacent to the church museum.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society is thankful for their help.
Since moving the church from West Green Street one mile to its present location at the Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776), the Historical Society has been working to meet all of Sarasota County’s permitting and other requirements so it can be reopened for community and other events.
The Historical Society knew the move would be expensive, but took on the project since the Green Street Church served as Englewood’s first house of worship. The church sat on property the Historical Society leased from the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. The cemetery’s trustees donated the property to the Historical Society so the church could have a “forever home.”
The nonprofit Historical Society raised and set aside $170,000 through donations and grants. Members are continuing their fundraising efforts since the expenses are expected to exceed what they’ve been able to raise.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
