ENGLEWOOD — Ruth Hill understands that when people come to the Jubilee Center, it's usually because they need food or help with their bills.
The center on the campus of St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 Broadway St., is quaint and low-key. Hill also saw it as drab. She wanted to spruce it up.
"I wanted to landscape it to make it look better," said Hill who heads the center. "This way when people come here and are feeling a little downtrodden, they may see the plantings and cheer up a little."
Because she's not a Florida native, Hill went to local nurseries to study plants that might best fit in the small space in front of the center. Then, someone suggested she speak to the knowledgeable women at the Lemon Bay Garden Club.
"After learning about the club and talking to the members about flowers, one of the women asked me about my project," Hill said. "When I told them, they volunteered to do it for me."
Members Suzanne Bayley, Theresa Glisson, Joan Tyrer and others gathered and created an area with flowers and larger plants near the entrance.
"Suzanne spent a lot of time there. She watered the flowers for two weeks and now checks on them all of the time," said board member Jan Beshoner. "We took the money for the plants out of our treasury and bought native plants, prepared the soil and planted everything."
A special plaque with the words "Where friends bloom, so does hope" is dedicated to longtime former Jubilee coordinator Pat Knox. Hill recently took over for Knox, who is now the Jubilee director of community engagement.
"Now it's my job to raise about $2,000 a month to help operate the Jubilee Center," Knox said, adding she loves the plaque in the garden. "The plaque is very thoughtful and beautiful."
Hill is extremely pleased with the garden club's gift to the center.
"What a blessing the ladies of the garden club are to the Jubilee Center and the community," Hill said. "Our friendship has blossomed."
The club recently celebrated National Garden Week with a variety of projects. They planted flowers, worked with Girl Scouts and at Englewood Elementary School. They also created displays at Elsie Quirk and Englewood Charlotte libraries.
Area Girl Scouts, led by Sue Killion, planted a native plant garden at the new Rotonda Community Center in Rotonda West. Scouts prepared the area, placed the plants in two areas near the lake. Garden club members added more plantings and cleaned up the area.
"Garden Week is for those who have a passion for nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts," Beshoner said, quoting the designated proclamation the club followed, which was created by the National Garden Clubs Inc.
On Aug. 25, the club is sponsoring an open house, at the clubhouse at 480 Yale St., Englewood, as part of the Pioneer Days celebration. The public is welcome.
"We would love to see new faces join our group," Beshoner said, adding she will be the co-president in 2019-20. "We are an active group that likes to have a lot of fun volunteering together in the community."
The group holds rummage and plant sales, high teas for its members, cleanups and plantings and other events to generate scholarship funds. Thousands in scholarship dollars are given to college students studying horticulture, biology, agriculture and the environment from the Lemon Bay Garden Club.
The club also participates in projects including Arbor Day tree planting, Blue Star Memorial, Coral Reef Restoration, adopt-a-class at elementary schools, junior gardeners, Habitat for Humanity, Hermitage Artist Retreat, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Fest and Penny Pines restoration. They sponsor designing women and fun with flowers workshops and crafts and card work parties.
For more information on the club, 941-474-9068 or visit www.lemonbaygardenclub.org
