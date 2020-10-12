SOUTH GULF COVE — While it's not what you call a big moneymaker, Robert Gregory wants to keep his business afloat in South Gulf Cove canals.
Gregory transformed his pontoon boat into "Grilligans," a floating hamburger and hot dog stand. He debuted Gilligans over the Fourth of July holiday and has been active ever since. He docks it 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the subdivision's San Domingo Park, grilling for customers coming by land and sea.
"It's a hobby," Gregory said Monday. A good weekend might bring in $300. More importantly, he said, "We're a neighborhood business bringing the community together."
People who come to Grilligans are often meeting their neighbors for the first time, people whom they may never had met otherwise, he said.
Gregory has also taken Grilligans out on the weekends to the waters of the Gasparilla Sound near the Gasparilla Causeway, where boaters gather at sandbars. But that can prove hit-and-miss during the summer rainy season. A storm can whip up and suddenly disperse all his potential customers.
But afternoon squalls aren't the only storms Gregory has faced in recent weeks.
A tiff has erupted between Gregory and the Neighborhood Watch Committee of South Gulf Cove Homeowners Association.
At the heart of the differences was whether Gregory should be able to sell the "adult sno cones" on his menu. The flavored ice scoops do contain alcohol, but Gregory suspects it would be less than you'd have in a typical slice of rum cake.
HOA president Peter Watson said the homeowners association board recognized the issue would be with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and not one for the association to resolve. Both Watson and Gregory said they've met with sheriff's deputies.
Gregory intends to be at the San Domingo Park this weekend.
