ENGLEWOOD — Joyce and John Lynch had seconds to grab their belongings as their apartment filled with smoke and flames.
Joyce, 67, tried to get the two cats out as she helped her 69-year-old disabled husband out of the apartment.
"The only thing we took was our wallets," Joyce said of the fire at the second fire at the two-story building near 4 Paws Grooming last week. "Our landlord banged on the door and said the building was on fire and to get out. Then smoke flooded our bedroom."
It was the second electrical fire at the building near McCall Road in a week. This one would damage everything.
"We lost our pictures, clothing, medications, food, everything," she said. "My brother ran in to get our cats, Monkey and Bella. The firefighters worked for 10 minutes to save Monkey but they couldn't (save him). Bella has burnt paws and a gash. She really misses her sister."
Leesa Pickett-Ketterman, owner of 4 Paws Grooming in the same building, was working as the fire broke out. She and the dog she was grooming escaped uninjured. While her part of the building survived the first fire, her neighbors didn't fare so well in the second one.
"The building was built in 1928," she said. "The owner won't rebuild. The building has been condemned. So now John and Joyce are without a home and after 12 years in that location, I can't go back. Ironically, I moved my business there after my house caught fire 12 years ago."
Pickett-Ketterman said the day of the fire she received a phone call from a stranger she now calls her angel.
"Demi (Lowry), the owner of Amazing Tails Doggie Day Care & Boarding in Englewood called and offered me a small space to groom dogs so I wouldn't lose my business or customers," Pickett-Ketterman said. "I made her repeat the offer to me because it was so unbelievable. As I thought I was losing everything, she blessed me. I believe God does amazing things, especially during tough times."
Pickett-Ketterman says she'll stay at Amazing Tales, at 1000 Morningside Drive, Englewood, until she can find a larger space she can afford. Throughout the pandemic and slower summer months, she managed to stay in business.
Pickett-Ketterman wants to help the couple, who are staying with a relative, with moving and other expenses.
"We all became such a family there for so long and now we've become displaced," she said. "I'm just concerned about Joyce and John because they didn't have much and now they have to start all over. It's expensive to move. They aren't in great health."
Pickett-Ketterman is collecting monetary donations for the couple at Amazing Tales, 1000 Morningside Drive, Englewood. For more information, call 941-258-2158.
