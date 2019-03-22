ENGLEWOOD — Dave Wertman was shocked to learn a 9-year-old attempted suicide.
Wertman, the board chair of the Englewood Community Health Action Team, said he didn’t realize that children that young even contemplated suicide. However, a friend told him a real-life story about an at-risk child.
“It’s hard to understand how a child could think things are so bad that they would want to harm themself and die so early in life,” he said. “It’s real.”
During the recent CHAT meeting, members learned one in three preteens have thought about suicide. The national Institute of Health also reported that 23 of 79 teens considered taking their life.
CHAT is also focusing on finding any prevention and mental health resources available in Englewood or other parts of Sarasota or Charlotte County and bringing them to Englewood.
One newcomer said her 8-year-old son was impacted negatively after being diagnosed with attention deficit disorder. The boy couldn’t comprehend he had a condition that made him learn differently than others. She said she didn’t think her son actually thought of suicide but was depressed for a while until he understood more about the disability.
According to Mounira Ragsdale of Coastal Behavioral Healthcare in Sarasota, there are “tons” of services available for children struggling.
“There are counselors at schools,” she said. “There are low-cost counselors for children and families in Sarasota.”
Members agreed that all teachers need to be trained on suicide prevention and the signs and symptoms.
She said now that many people stopped using opioids, they’ve switched to other street drugs.
“We see a lot of coke and meth users in our crisis stabilization unit,” she said. “Many are struggling with mental health issues. We are seeing many more people who are suicidal. We are also talking to people more about the overall disease of addiction as opposed to being addicted to specific drugs. We found that Florida’s ratio of services like mental health is 750 providers to one person. There are 350 to 1 in California and 1,071 to 1 in Texas.
“We also found that 86 percent of adults in 2015 reported they felt better after receiving services to help them,” she said. “We know getting help for addiction and mental health issues works.”
Some who struggle with addiction are homeless. Ragsdale said the Sarasota County Sheriff has a special unit working with caseworkers along with deputies who go into the woods and try to get the homeless person services.
“It’s working pretty well in North County,” she said. “South County needs more attention. Englewood is even further than other parts of the county where the homeless services are located.”
Members are looking at ways to find more mental health services including suicide prevention in Englewood.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. April 16 at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Anyone with information about services in Englewood is welcome to attend.
