ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Endowment to the Humanities cares about the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Florida Humanities awarded the Historical Society a $5,000 grant to help cover expenses. For the past seven months, the Historical Society had to cancel its monthly community meetings and other events at the historic Green Street Church and Museum on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). It also canceled its annual Cracker Fair on West Dearborn Street, a fundraiser.
“It’s been well-spent,” said Charlie Hicks, said of the grant. Hicks is president of the nonprofit, all-volunteer Historical Society. “We’re at a standstill like everyone else.”
Historical Society vice president Esther Horton said, “Any grant or donation is important to us.”
The Florida Humanities awarded the grant out of its allocation from the federal CARES Act — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act — to assist cultural and historical nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. The grant helped the Englewood group pay for utilities, landscaping and lawn service, insurance and taxes, upkeep and other expenses.
According to floridahumanities.org, since 1965 when then President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act into law, Florida Humanities has awarded more than $14 million in grants, mostly in small $5,000 grants.
Florida Humanities awarded all of its $875,000 share of CARES emergency funds to 100 cultural, historic and heritage organizations affected by the crisis throughout Florida.
“We see this as the beginning of a relationship,” Florida Humanities spokesman Keith Simmons said of the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
Florida Humanities, Simmons said, aims to lend its support to “smaller organizations in smaller communities” that protect cultural and historic resources. The Lemon Bay Historical Society is “precisely” an organization Florida Humanities wants to support, he said.
To learn more, visit floridahumanities.org.
The little nonprofit that could
The Historical Society took upon itself a Herculean task when its members decided to save the 90-year-old wooden Green Street Church Museum building from destruction. The building was Englewood’s first house of worship.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former glory.
But even greater challenges laid ahead. The church had to be moved or face demolition.
In early hours of Sept. 11, 2018, the structure inched its way one mile from its longtime leased property on West Green Street to property beside the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery fronting on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776).
The move was not an inexpensive project and the final costs exceeded $275,000.
The Historical Society couldn’t do it alone. Saving the Green Street Church & Museum became a community effort.
Local businesses and various service groups stepped up, relieving the Historical Society of some of the overwhelming costs it faced. The Englewood’s Community Redevelopment Agency provided two $50,000 grants. Other grants, individual donations — large and small — made a difference.
The Historical Society is made up of 125 members, who pay annual dues. It’s $20 per adult, $35 for family, $25 for a business or nonprofit organization, or $10 for student memberships.
The Historical Society encourages any “new retiree” or others to join. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or leave a message at 305-504-7220.
“You do not need to be a historian to join, just someone interested in preserving the history of this small town,” the Historical Society website states, hoping to encourage new membership.
