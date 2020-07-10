In June, the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club was challenged to provide 1,200 masks for the two elementary schools within the Rotonda/Englewood portion of the Charlotte County School District.
Lois LaVasseur, the club’s assistant treasurer, sent an e-mail to the club’s membership and to another group, the Rotonda Mask Makers. LaVasseur’s e-mail also reached the Englewood Sunshine Quilt Guild. They offered to sew 1,000 masks.
“As of June 30, we received donations of money, fabric, elastic and time and we have washed, ironed, cut and pre-packaged 1,200 masks that will be sewn by the Rotonda Mask Makers and the Englewood Sunshine Quilt Guild,” said Mary Ann Zipp, spokesperson for the group.
“As a result of this plan and a Community Partnership, 600 masks each will be delivered to Myakka River Elementary School and Vineland Elementary School for the start of the school year on Aug. 10,” she said.
Suncoast Humane gets windfall
The Florida State Animal Response Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in Apollo Beach, Florida, recently donated six pallets worth of various pet supplies to Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood.
Consie von Gontard, a coalition volunteer, who helped to organize the donation said: “Our goal is to do whatever it takes to help pets stay with their families during difficult times. Florida SARC’s model is based on the idea that the entire family matters, and pets are part of family.”
Andy Bass, the coalition’s team leader and trainer, made two trips to Englewood to deliver donated goods to Suncoast Humane Society.
“This generous and unexpected donation will help provide necessary supplies to Suncoast Humane Society’s foster parents, the few animals currently staying at the shelter, and will contribute to Suncoast Humane Society’s Community Pet Food Bank, which offers free pet food to community members who are struggling to feed their pets due to the pandemic,” said Maureen O’Nell, Suncoast Humane Society’s CEO.
“We want pets to stay with their families at home and out of the shelter, and this donation will help. We are grateful for the wonderful team at FLSARC and their organizations’ partners who made this gift possible.”
Florida State Animal Response Coalition is dedicated to disaster mitigation, preparation, response and recovery for emergencies involving companion animals. To learn more about FLSARC, visit them online at flsarc.org.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s programs and services, and to make an appointment for their Community Pet Food Bank, visit humane.org.
