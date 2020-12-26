The Suncoast Humane Society received a $5,000 grant to expand the Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender program. The grant was made possible through the Gregory M. Spencer Endowed Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The Humane Society’s PASS program exists to respond to community needs and to provide relief to animals and their caretakers in order to save lives and to keep pets with their families. The Humane Society partners with groups and individuals across the Suncoast Region to meet those in need where they are and to find ways to assist them through the Community Pet Food Bank, Foster Care program and other solutions.
The Community Pet Food Bank donates free dog and cat food to anyone struggling to provide for their pets. In 2020, the Community Pet Food Bank re-distributed 32,495 pounds of pet food to people and 5,260 pounds to wildlife organizations.
Suncoast Humane Society also partners with rescue groups, giving fragile animals a chance at life by taking protective guardianship of dogs and cats in municipal shelters at risk of euthanasia, and kittens who struggle to survive in a shelter environment. This year Suncoast Humane Society cared for 192 infant animals and more than 500 animals received protection and a whole lot of TLC through the Foster Care program as they waited for their forever homes.
Maureen O’Nell, CEO of Suncoast Humane Society, shared: “We are going to keep working on ways to create opportunities and solutions for families and pets to stay together. These aren’t always easy solutions, but we think they are worth trying.”
Thanks to kind and generous donor support like this grant from the Gregory M. Spencer Endowed Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, SHS is able to continue to create solutions for animal companions during the most unique year and beyond, all while striving to build a no-kill community.
If you love the way Suncoast Humane Society’s PASS program is helping our community, please consider making a donation today at www.humane.org. Every little bit of your year-end, tax-deductible donation helps to give hope to animals and people who love them.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services, and animals in need of families, visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884. To learn more about the work of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, visit www.gulfcoastcf.org.
