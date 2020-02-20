GULF COVE — A quick-moving three-acre wildfire threatened more than a dozen Gulf Cove homes Thursday. None were burned.
At 12:37 p.m. the first Charlotte County Fire unit arrived at Gillot Boulevard. Minutes later the next fire truck went one street over on Drysdale Avenue and then another to Foresman Boulevard. Firefighters protected homes from the flames coming from the nearby wooded area.
“We had seven engines out there fighting the fires and protecting homes,” said Todd Dunn, spokesman for the Charlotte County Fire-EMS. “We had seven engines and a brush truck. There was also a great team effort with mutual aid from the Division of Forestry, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port, Englewood, Boca Grande Fire Department, we were able to stop the fire, save homes with no damage to homes and no injuries. CCSO’s helicopter was ready too if we needed it.”
Dunn said firefighters were concerned embers could land in gutters with leaves in them and catch roofs on fire. The Division of Forestry brought three tractors and cut fire breaks through vacant property that burned across from homes on Drysdale Avenue and Foresman Boulevard. The plows unearthed hundreds of beer and soda cans and debris in the vacant lot.
“They also cut fire lines along side of some homes where there was only about 6 feet of brush,” Dunn said. “This is so they can get fire equipment through there if needed.”
Dunn said after the fire was out, firefighters sprayed hot spots which could smolder for two days.
“It’s not anything to worry about, but if someone sees flames then they should call 911, but it shouldn’t happen in an area that already burned,” he said.
Josh Legere was sleeping at his Drysdale Avenue home when his dad called saying the neighborhood was on fire.
“I went outside and the block was on fire,” he said. “I’m so glad the firefighters saved the homes. We were told we could leave if we wanted but we didn’t have to evacuate.”
Harry Fry was in his backyard when it filled with smoke. Before he could call 911, the first two trucks already arrived.
Craig Bennett was in Fort Myers when he received a frantic call from his wife Kathleen Boyle saying there was a fire next door to their home. She said a stranger, Jeff Lenz of Murdock Lawn & Garden, was working nearby and pounded on her door telling to get out of her house and to safety.
“He was trying to save me,” she said. “My cats were under the bed and wouldn’t come out.”
Bennett said he rushed to his Foresman Boulevard home.
“I think someone threw a cigarette out of their car window,” he said. “It doesn’t take much when it’s this dry out. I always mow 20 feet around my home to try to prevent a fire. It’s been my fear for the past 15 years that I’ve lived here. But the firefighters were quick. They saved our homes. We are all so grateful.”
