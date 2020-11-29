GULF COVE — For years, the sanctuary of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has been a gathering place for hundreds on Thanksgiving Day.
The church seats were moved aside, replaced by long tables, where anyone who wanted one could come in and sit down for a hot, homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings and endless choices of pies for dessert.
Dozens of friendly volunteers greeted guests, guided them to their seats, took their orders and served their dinners, everyone smiling. Others cleaned up tables and whisked away dirty dishes, while the ladies at the pie table matched diners with wedges of their favorite sweets. Apple? Pumpkin? Key lime? How about a dollop of whipped cream?
Even more volunteers would be in the kitchen prepping and plating the food, some filling Styrofoam containers for pickup service.
This year, it was a bit different, except for the pickup part — and the hundreds of guests who came for a good meal.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the inside dining. But that didn't stop the church's volunteers from serving up delicious dinners.
About 30 volunteers showed up for the drive-thru operation Thursday morning, about a third of the usual complement. As in years past, they carved the white and dark meat from dozens of roasted turkeys, mashed potatoes, dished the dressing, green beans and sweet potato casserole. All were wearing protective masks.
The drive-thru service was supposed to start at noon, but people began showing up in their cars around 10:30 a.m., waiting patiently to order their take-home goodies.
"We had people lined up all the way around the building by 11:30," said Don Teague, a volunteer who shuttled the orders from the prep table to the awaiting cars and SUVs.
Before things backed up to State Road 776, the volunteers decided to get things moving and start dishing up the turkey and fixin's, even if it was a half-hour early.
Many of the guests in the cars ordered two, three, four, even six meals as they drove up, all served up in minutes in tight, foam boxes stacked neatly in plastic bags.
Most of those accepting meals also offered donations, which volunteer Susie Morrow, protecting herself from the sun under a blue umbrella, accepted gladly.
The pace was hurried, but efficient, through the first hour.
By 12:30 p.m., the opening rush had slowed. Volunteers took a breather as they took stock of the previous hour. They estimated they'd served 500 meals.
Even through their masks, you could tell they were smiling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.