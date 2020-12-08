GULF COVE — The Gulf Cove United Methodist Church traditionally has provided free Thanksgiving turkey dinners for anyone who stopped by the church.
This year, the church's volunteers served 650 Thanksgiving dinners.
But this year, Gulf Cove Methodists want to try something different. They plan to serve free Christmas day dinners to anyone who needs one. The church will be serving pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans and cookies.
The reason: The need is there.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the church will be doing it take-out style. People can drive up to the church — located at 1100 South McCall Road (State Road 776) — and pick up their hot pork loin dinner to go.
"We will miss speaking with you over the dinner table, but our blessings will be with you wherever you go," church members stated in a press release.
Volunteers will start serving dinners at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas. "First-come" will be the first served. The goal is to serve 650 dinners.
"We feel there is a void in service for the food-insecure in the Gulf Cove area," said Alfred Current, a member of the church's leadership board. An expert barbecuer, Current will also cooking 300 to 350 pounds of pork loin.
"It is a ministerial outreach to the community," Current said Monday. He also believes the free dinners help to "connect people in a special way."
For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.