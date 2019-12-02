ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County will hold a second public meeting tonight to determine the future of 129 acres of park land in Gulf Cove.
The public meeting will be held 6 p.m. tonight at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road (State Road 776), Englewood, to discuss the final draft of the master plan for development of the property that will become the environmental Myakka River Park. The work will take place over the next five to seven years.
"It's their park," said Mike Koenig, of the people in the Gulf Cove community who live near the park. "We're trying to design it for them."
Koenig is Community Services resource manager for Charlotte County and is spearheading the park development effort.
Not to be confused with the Myakka River State Park nor the nearby Myakka River State Forest — which are both to the north and much larger — Charlotte County's Myakka River Park is in the middle of the Gulf Cove subdivision. It is on western bank of the Myakka River, across the river from El Jobean. On the landward side, it's hemmed in by Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard, which are off Gillot Boulevard.
The county held a meeting in September, and 110 people attended, with about 90% of the audience from Gulf Cove. County officials listened to several of the residents, who said if the park was to be developed, low-key would be the best way to go about it. The majority said they wanted the park to be a passive, environmental park with the top amenities being nature trails, small picnic shelters and a kayak/canoe launch.
Residents at the last meet did express concerns over security. While that falls under the purview of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the county does intend to implement "crime prevention through environmental design," Koenig said, adding that could prove challenging since the Myakka River is expected to be a nature park with trees and ground cover.
Community Services and Public Works staffs will meet in the future to address any road and access issues into the park.
For more information, call Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or email him at Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
