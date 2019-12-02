When it comes to feeding the masses on Thanksgiving Day, nobody does it better than Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
A lot of work goes into the big meal under the blue roof, and dozens of volunteers turn out to help set up tables and chairs, cook the turkeys and side dishes, park cars, arrange for and take out dinners, bring or bake hundreds of pies, cut and serve the turkey, greet people as hosts and hostesses, help people to their seats and get their meals, dish out the white meat and potatoes, and clean it all up at the end.
On Thanksgiving Day 2019, they did it again, serving thousands of meals to people who couldn't afford it, weren't able to cook, didn't feel like cooking or just wanted to be a part of something bigger.
For more information about the church, visit gulfcovechurch.com.
