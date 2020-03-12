Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity hosted a dedication ceremony Wednesday for homeowners Dylan and Katie Roughton and their sons Bryan, 3 and Sebastian, 1, at their new Englewood residence. The young family received an outpouring of gifts during the program donated by local businesses, organizations, groups and churches, as well as Habitat. Thirty-two Charlotte County Habitat built 32 homes in 2019, and is working to build 35 homes during the 2020 calendar year. To qualify for a home residents must be able to provide hours of “sweat equity” into home construction and show the ability to pay off the low-interest loan. The homes are built at the lowest cost possible, often with donated supplies and volunteer labor. For more information, visit charlottecountyhfh.org.
Habitat Home a reality for Englewood family
