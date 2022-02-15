ENGLEWOOD — Armed with a paintbrush, 3-year-old Lawson Dignam was allowed — this one time — to paint on a wall.
Joined by Berkley, 5, and Garrett, 7, the Dignam children painted a red streak on a giant thermometer on the wall signifying how much was raised toward paying off the Habitat for Humanity Resale store in Englewood.
Guests at the recent open house laughed as the trio painted over the $425,000 already raised. The Englewood Elementary School children were honored guests because the Dignam family recently made a “substantial” donation to help Habitat for Humanity in Englewood.
A gift was given to honor longtime Englewood resident, Annette Dignam, who died in 2021. The family owns Key Agency insurance.
Jim Harrison, who is volunteering with Habitat, is hoping to get more benefactors to help out and knock down the building’s mortgage, so all of the store’s revenue can go directly into building homes.
Charlotte County Habitat’s Englewood resale store relocated in November, 2020, from a tiny spot in a strip mall into a 12,000-square-foot facility, the former Salvation Army thrift store, 3325 N. Access Road.
But during that time, the organization hasn’t been able to hold fundraisers — a big revenue stream for the nonprofit — due to COVID restrictions.
Store manager Jake Bentley showed off the store during the open house, pointing out the areas for tools, jewelry, furniture, children’s clothing, books and toys, exercise equipment, and a boutique for higher-end name-brand clothing — and even a piano “for now.”
“There’s a new sale every day,” he said. “There’s a little bit of something for everyone in here. The money raised here stays local.”
The store offers a donation pickup service. The store only has a few employees and the rest are volunteers.
Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County has built more than 520 homes with 22 currently in different phases of construction.
“There are four to eight homes slated in West County (Englewood) for this year,” said Gabrielle Reineck, senior director of outreach. “Money raised at the resale store helps with supplies.”
The Murdock Resale Store offers used vehicles including cars, boats, motorcycles and motor homes, Reineck said.
Each Habitat for Humanity qualified homeowner is required to give 300 hours of “sweat equity” in building a home. They also participate in budgeting, resume writing, job searches and take the Bridges out of Poverty class.
“We have had 98% homeowner success in our program since 1987,” she said. “We teach new homeowners how to be good neighbors, how to change an air filter, how to deal with a septic tank and how to break the cycle of poverty. We like to think of ourselves as their friend for 30 years that they have a 0-percent interest with us. We are there to help them along the way. We are only successful if our homeowners succeed.”
For more information, call 941-681-3600 or visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
