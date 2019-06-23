Amateur radio operators in Englewood are facing challenges they hope can be rectified by next year's hurricane season. With these goals, the local club believes they can better help Charlotte County emergency operations services in Englewood.
The Sun spoke to members of the Englewood Area Radio Society Saturday during the 24-hour Ham operators field day. Members answered questions about how the club helps Charlotte County Emergency Management before, during and after a hurricane and other emergencies.
Q: What happens if the internet goes down in Charlotte County after a hurricane like after Hurricane Irma in 2017?
Jon Pellant, call sign W1JP, emergency coordinator of the Charlotte County ARES and member of the Englewood Amateur Radio Society: "Ham radio operators are assigned to the three shelters and one emergency shelter in Charlotte County. Ham radio societies have their own internet (SARnet does not use the internet, cellular telephones, or land lines). Ham operators can connect the county to that system temporarily until the regular internet like Comcast is restored? The Ham internet is digitally orientated so it doesn't rely on buried cable which can be obstructed by downed trees. SARnet is a network of linked UHF voice repeaters that serves the state of Florida."
Q: Is that the same for Englewood?
Jonathan Blinco, call sign N1COC, and past president of the Englewood Amateur Radio Society: "Right now the answer is no. Charlotte County is not connected to any cell towers west of the Myakka. The closest tower to Englewood is at the Charlotte Sports (Park) in El Jobean. That's not enough frequency if the county has to use hand-held radios to communicate from the fire or EMS workers or the staff at Englewood Community Hospital back to shelters (at schools) in Charlotte County."
Q: Are there cell towers in Englewood available for ham operators to connect to in an emergency?
Herman Hoffman, call sign WA9LFQ, and past club Englewood president: "There's one on River Road, but it's owned by a private company and leases out the space to cell providers. There's one at the Englewood Fire station next to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and there's one at Englewood Elementary School."
Q: Can any of them be used to help provide internet to Charlotte County Emergency Management after a hurricane?
Hoffman: "We could ask permission from any of those providers to share space on the tower. The one on River Road costs about $5,000 per month. That's just extremely cost prohibitive for our volunteers to pay each month. There's a chance we could ask for space on tower at Englewood fire station or Englewood Elementary School. We are waiting for a new fire chief to come on board so we can to sit down and talk about it. We would also love to talk to the principal at Englewood Elementary School. Even though the school is in Sarasota County, that tower is ideal to help out all of Englewood. Sarasota County Emergency Management has towers county wide and doesn't have the same problem Charlotte County does with connecting Englewood into a tower," Hoffman said.
Question: What important message do you want to tell the locals in Englewood?
Blinco: "They say Ham radio is an old man's hobby. We really want to bring ham radio to a younger generation. As people in Charlotte County can see, it's necessary during emergencies. We have ham radio field day each year to bring awareness to the community that ham radio operations can community across a city, region, country, continent, the world. We connect with other operators during a 24-hour period. But we are there when the emergency operations centers need us. Right now we are trying to bring Englewood into the same network as the rest of the 10 counties we are tied into so we are up and running during an emergency."
Question: Can ham radio be introduced to school-age children?
Pellant: "Yes, we have been invited to schools in Sarasota County to work with ham radio and introduce students to the technology. We would like to be more of a part of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Music) camps or classes. We also had a program at Lemon Bay High School. We offered scholarships for about five years but no student applied for them. We ended up folding that program. We just believe that students who like data, technology and being able to communicate with other across the country or world through ham radio would really be interested in doing this as a hobby."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.