GULF COVE — The Harbor Village development has taken another baby step forward.
Described as a “housekeeping” hearing last week, the Charlotte County Commission voted unanimously to clear away any relic plats and erase any scrivener’s errors affecting development of the 408-acre property. No one in the public attended the meeting to speak for or against the future development.
The 400-acre parcel is near the southeast corner of State Road 776 (South McCall Road) and Gasparilla Road, across from the Gulf Cove Publix. It also borders the Holiday Lake subdivision.
At previous hearings, the Oklahoma-based 2008 FL Recovery Limited Partnership proposed building 700 single-family homes, 300 multi-family units that could be apartments or condominiums, a 200-room hotel, a 150-bed assisted living facility and even amphitheater.
Also in the plans showed 100,000 square feet of warehouse space, 12,000 square feet for restaurants, 9,000 square feet for drive-thru fast-food restaurants, 10,000 square feet of convenience market space, 75,000 square feet for retail commercial, and 225,000 square feet of office space.
Harbor Village will be built in phases, the application stated. The property is divided into three sections. Section A would be made up of residential units, while the B and C sections would be made up of residential, commercial and mixed commercial-residential development.
But those specifics have not been set in concrete.
“The numbers are within the allowable uses and range of entitlements,” Shaun Cullinan, the county’s Planning and Zoning Official, stated in an email Monday.
“They still need to move forward with their Final Detail Site Plan,” Cullinan said. “That is when we will know more about the layout.”
The developers aren’t quite ready to file a site plan with the county.
“We’re in the permitting and design phase now,” said attorney Robert Berntsson, who is representing the developer. “It’s in the hands of the engineers.”
Not new news
Harbor Village is just a small piece of what was planned for that area decades ago.
In 2009, The Daily Sun reported how developer Dennis Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build a community on 1,200-plus acres.
Originally conceived as the West Town Center, its plans broke with what was the traditional suburban development platted throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
What he wanted instead was additional residential density. He wanted to build up to 3,962 residential units, but the property was only permitted for only 1,831 units.
Those plans never saw the light.
According to county officials, Fullenkamp still owns a half or a third of what he once intended to develop. Before Fullenkamp can develop his property, he, like other developers, would have to file for a new planned development with Charlotte County, Cullinan said.
