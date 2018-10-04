Hatha Yoga is available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Englewood Sports Complex from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. “We are open to all levels the cost is $5 per class. Participants must bring mat or towel,” said Denise Manguse, yoga instructor for the class. The class teaches how to deal with stress, release tension, and relax through various postures, poses and breathing techniques while gaining flexibility and strength. For more information call 941-468-7327.