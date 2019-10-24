ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Car Wash owner John Hamill wants to scare people into helping the Lemon Bay High School soccer players.
From 6 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Englewood Car Wash, 287 S. Indiana Ave., is sponsoring a haunted car wash for the Lemon Bay High School soccer club.
“I will donate 100% of the proceeds from the two-day fundraisers for the soccer team,” Hamill said. “My manager Amanda came up with the idea. Other car washes in the US are doing something for Halloween as a charity event. We’ve historically supported the soccer team. It seemed like a logical thing to do. Our employees are really into it.”
The employees will hide in the car wash tunnel and scare guests, as soccer players “beg and collect” additional donations, Hamill said, adding there will be scary music and weird lighting.
The LBHS soccer team has undergone changes in the last year. They have basic needs including soccer balls, nets, uniforms.
Hamill has owned the car wash since 2012.
“We hope people will come out and support the team,” he said. “We put a post out asking people to join us in the scare your car clean haunted car wash on social media and it got over 1,000 likes in 48 hours. For a $10 donation, it will be a quick touch wash with a 10-minute in and out session in the tunnel. We would love to have a long line of vehicles waiting their turn because it’s for a good cause. We hope it is well received an we will plan for it again next year.”
Tryouts for the team were this week with the first practice on Nov. 11.
