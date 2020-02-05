ENGLEWOOD — Lively Hawaiian music greeted guests as they arrived at the Third Annual Nifty Thrifty Fashion Show on Jan. 25 at St. David’s Church Parish Hall.
The five-piece band, all St. David’s choir members led by music director Janine Bowes, set a cheerful musical tone for the Hawaii-themed event featuring a luncheon and fashions and accessories from St. David’s Thrift Shop.
Ticket takers Linda Trifilo and Debra Sigismondo encouraged early guests to have their picture taken beside a big pink flamingo at the unique photo booth! They could also shop for affordable necklaces, bracelets and earrings at an elegant jewelry display. At noon, Sue Tyree, the fashion show chair, started the show festivities with a welcoming Aloha to the sell-out crowd of more than 120 lovely ladies.
As models from St. David’s paraded down the “runway” accompanied by the band’s Hawaiian tunes, MC Lavenia Carter announced each one and entertained the audience with fun commentary and descriptions of their clothing. To fit the theme, most of the outfits were casual, playful designs with birds, flowers and palm trees — at home as much in Florida as in Hawaii. All were available for purchase after the show.
Bright, colorful scarves sprinkled with glass “jewels” and small, flameless votives decorated the tables. Each place setting featured a little paper umbrella with a 20% off coupon for the Thrift Shop attached.
As in previous years, Sharyn Ciabatoni created lovely gift baskets attendees could bid on. Among the 21 offerings were lovely themed gift baskets. The most popular was a Skillet basket, filled with items that could be cooked using an iron skillet. Church groups and individuals, along with show committee members donated all basket contents.
Finally, as a surprise at the end the show, Lavenia Carter announced the lucky winner of the door prize — a blooming yellow hibiscus, the state flower of Hawaii.
A&B Restaurant in Englewood catered the luncheon with a delicious chicken salad. Hawaiian rolls and cupcakes for dessert added to the much-complimented meal. Local businesses donated gift certificates for dinners, spa services, and many other goodies for guests to bid on as well.
Mahalo to all who contributed to make this year’s show a success.
St. David’s Thrift Shop is in the Bealls outlet shopping center on Indiana Avenue, adjacent to St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
