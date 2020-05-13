NORTH VENICE — Sarasota County will reopen its chemical collection centers starting Monday “with limited access for hazardous waste disposal.”
Appointments will be mandatory for businesses and residents wanting to use the facilities.
According to city of Venice and Sarasota County officials, appointments are set every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at:
• 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice (Wednesday-Saturday)
• 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis (Monday-Saturday)
• 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota (Monday-Saturday)
For more information, visit www.scgov.net/hazardouswaste. Appointments can be made on the website.
