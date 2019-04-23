SOUTH GULF COVE — They were once seven strangers. Now they gather at Beth Piper’s table because they share the same problems — frustration, confusion and incomplete homes.
They may have never met before, but each are former H.D. Custom Homes customers. They are among the 50 customers who filed complaints with the state after Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden took millions in deposits and services before abruptly closing their Englewood HD Custom Homes model last year.
Many customers now have liens against their unfinished homes for building supplies and permit fees they thought they had already paid. Some needed additional loans while others ran out of money and are having difficulty finishing their homes. Some have hired attorneys to help get their money back and their homes built.
Distressed homeowners filed complaints against HD Custom Homes to the county’s Building Construction Division, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Attorney General, the FBI and the governor’s office.
Harden voluntarily surrendered his general contractors license in December. The state recently fined him $250,000. Harden quickly put his home for sale and moved out of state. That prevented him from selling any new homes in Florida, but it didn’t ensure restitution to any homeowners.
Dukes, whose South Gulf Cove home is for sale, is now a real estate agent in Punta Gorda.
Now the customers must navigate both the civil and criminal system to resolve these issues with HD Custom Homes.
Piper recently held a conference at her unfinished South Gulf Cove home. Several out-of-state customers listened in over the phone.
The group reviewed facts and tried to decipher the steps to recoup some of their money. Homeowners said they needed clarification about the state recovery fund. The fund was established as a last resort for homeowners left to recoup some money after a builder defaults.
To qualify for the state recovery fund, HD Homes customers must file paperwork, meet deadlines and pay fees. Each can receive up to $50,000 of a $500,000 pot of state money for their losses. Some customers say they have $300,000 in losses from HD Custom Homes.
But the process has been anything but easy for the homeowners.
Because HD Custom Homes didn’t declare bankruptcy, homeowners had to add an extra step to the process to qualify for the recovery fund. Three homeowners filed a petition to force HD Custom Homes into involuntary bankruptcy. HD Custom Homes which fulfills a requirement of the recovery fund.
Another step in the process could be an asset search both men. Since Dukes and Harden have property in their names, their customers must petition the courts to have the lots liquidated and the proceeds split among the homeowners.
“This is such a convoluted process, I want to cry,” said homeowner Cleopatra Duke during the meeting. “I wish the sheriff, the people who write these regulations and laws could sit in our place and see how frustrating it is for us. They don’t make it easy to get our money back. Now they are talking about removing regulations to help builders. It’s ridiculous.”
Some in the group wanted to picket in front of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office because they don’t believe law enforcement is doing enough. Last year, they were told it takes time to build a case against the builders.
“We don’t understand how this isn’t fraud,” Piper said. “If someone steals $1,000 television from Walmart, it’s a felony and the person is arrested. Yet, if a business steals $10 million from customers and sub-contractors, the owners can get away with it and move out of state.”
Piper said cooler heads prevailed. The group decided to invite the sheriff, state attorney, elected officials and tourism officials to a meeting.
“We can’t move here from Minnesota until our home is complete,” Piper said. “This is not how we wanted to be welcomed to Florida. We’ve been told about articles in Michigan papers talking about contractor fraud in Florida. It’s kind of a ‘buyer beware’ if you are thinking about moving to Florida. We think these people in power, including the tourism representatives, should hear our stories.
“A friend in the construction business said she’s scared to death to build a home here because of what’s happened to so many customers she knows,” Piper said. “Charlotte County now has a bad reputation. It’s especially because of the way the laws are written. We want them to change so no one else has to go through this arduous process.”
