ENGLEWOOD — While he was on a list for a heart transplant, 61-year-old Jim Baggott lost his insurance coverage.
He was kicked off the list.
Despite suffering three strokes and seven heart attacks, the long-time Englewood resident can’t get medical care for his blood-clotting disorder without using a free or walk-in clinic. In September, he underwent two major surgeries in four days. He still suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, sleep apnea and congestive heart failure.
“Jim worked all of his life and paid his share into the system,” said his wife of 39 years and his primary caregiver, Donna. “He was told his health was too bad and he couldn’t work anymore last October. Two weeks later, he lost his Florida Blue coverage and was kicked off the heart transplant list. What we’ve learned through this process is you have to be wealthy to get a heart transplant. Our health care system is out of control, it’s broken.”
Donna said even if Jim was able to get a heart transplant, he would have had to prove he could pay the thousands of dollars in medications necessary to keep his body from rejecting the new organ.
But there’s still hope.
“We applied for Medicaid for Jim and he had it for a while, and then he was put back on the list,” Donna said. “His Medicaid was canceled and he was thrown off the list again. We later learned it was because he had been approved for Social Security disability.
“Now we receive $2,200 a month which pays for our $1,400 mortgage. If Jim is approved for Medicaid again, he would have to pay $500 for his share of cost for his monthly medical coverage. That would leave us with $300 for all of other bills, not including food. We are raising our 13-year-old grandson, so we would have to decide if we wanted to eat or pay for Jim’s Medicaid. Without it, the prescriptions cost $3,000 a month.”
Donna said her grandson was so concerned about the family’s well-being, he set up a Facebook page to help raise money for his grandpa’s transplant. Donna didn’t want anyone, especially strangers online, to be mean or bully him, so she made him remove it.
“I know how much he desperately wanted to help, but I didn’t want adults questioning my grandson’s motives or pure heart,” Donna said. “My grandson understands how stressed out I get because I’m unable to work and bring in extra money. I care for Jim, help with eighth-grade projects, and do just about everything for us and it’s a full-time job for me. I feel like a robot sometimes.”
Once the Facebook page was pulled, a family friend set up a gofundme account www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-jim-baggott.
Donna, 54, said a bright spot for the family came when they were able to save their home from foreclosure. And recently, she needed her faucet fixed, and received help from Dennis Parks, owner of Irving’s Coffee & Creamery, who recently came over and fixed it.
“I thought it was going to cost me more than $100 to call a plumber, it was less than $20 in parts,” she said. “I can’t thank Dennis enough for taking time from his business to help. Our water bill was higher than usual, so we knew if we didn’t get the leak fixed, it would keep happening.”
Unfortunately, the couple’s air conditioning unit is aging and will eventually stop working.
“I’m worried,” she said. “It’s so debilitating for us. Jim lived here since 1973. He built houses all over Boca Grande, Venice, Sarasota, Arcadia and other places. He even built an octagon home with a pool on the second floor. For him to go from taking pride in his job as a carpenter to us using a free clinic for his heart is extremely difficult and emotionally hard to comprehend. No matter how many hours Jim worked, or how tired he was, he’s always been there for whatever any of us needed.”
Anyone wanting to send Jim a card or well wishes write to him at 5607 Choctaw Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33981.
