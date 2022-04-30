ENGLEWOOD — “My name is Brody, and I love my mom. She is a great working mom!”
Brody is the son of Holly Lawrence, a nurse in the Medical Surgical unit at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Brody visited the hospital today along with many other children of our caregivers.
Steve Young, CEO, talked with the group about the hospital and shared cool facts about how many patients we care for including kids. When asking the group who they think the best caregiver in the hospital is, all hands went up to vote for their mom or dad.
“All of your parents are special because they take care of people”, said Steve.
Angela Thomas, director of information Technology, gave her son David a tour of the hospital and showed him the data and communications suite that houses core IT and computing service infrastructure.
“I’m so grateful for an opportunity to bring my son, David, to the hospital to show him the important role that information technology plays in healthcare. It’s great for these kiddos to see that working moms and dads take care of our families but also contribute to our community in many ways,” said Angela.
The kids were treated to breakfast, designed get-well cards for patients and toured the hospital.
The get-well cards will be delivered to patients along with their meal by our Culinary Services team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.