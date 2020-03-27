ENGLEWOOD — In response to the many needs arising from the spread of the coronavirus, the Englewood Democratic Club members presented a check this week to to Englewood Meals on Wheels.
David Jones, representing club, presented a $1,000 check to Tom Kizis, the Director of Englewood Meals on Wheels to be used to help in any way needed. David and Patti Jones also contributed a personal donation of $240 to Englewood Meals on Wheels.
A nonprofit organization, Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals to seniors, including many shut-ins, at a low cost. Financial contributions are always welcome to keep the cost of the clients’ meals down as well as to help pay for clients unable to pay the amount themselves.
If you would like to donate or volunteer to drive, help prepare meals or schedule deliveries, please call 941-474-4445.
