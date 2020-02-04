ENGLEWOOD — Jon Mills hopes to see the 35-foot boat pulled off of the oyster bar in Lemon Bay as soon as possible.
Mills, whose property backs onto Lemon Bay, said the boat drifted north, along the eastern shore of Lemon Bay, sometime around Jan. 28, and grounded itself on an oyster bar. It’s just offshore from his home on Chapin Boulevard.
“I didn’t take it seriously,” Mary Jo Mills said when she first saw the boat outside of the channel of a small finger canal at the end of their block. The Mills thought its owner might anchoring for a few hours, but the couple realized that wasn’t the case the next morning when the boat drifted further north and grounded itself on the oyster bar.
Jon worries the grounded boat might spill oil or fuel or other nasty liquids into Lemon Bay.
One of their neighbors did contact authorities.
“Both the sheriff’s office and (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) received calls about this vessel Jan. 30,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez stated in an email.
“The owner provided a valid and current registration,” Perez said, and was trying to find someone with a smaller boat to tow his off the oyster bar.
The owner told the Florida Wildlife Commission he had hired someone to move the boat, the state agency said.
Jon Mills was cautiously optimistic when he heard the news.
“Good news that he’s aware,” Mills said of the boat owner. “I’ll ask if he needs help next time. I fear he showed up and hasn’t worked out a plan yet.”
Derelict, abandoned and at-risk vessels
The Florida Wildlife Commission oversees the legalities regarding derelict, abandoned and at-risk vessels.
“Florida is plagued with many abandoned vessels,” the commission states on myfwc.com. “These vessels become derelict vessels quickly and then subject the boating public to safety issues, become locations for illegal activity, illegal housing, opportunities for theft and vandalism and ultimately cost the taxpayers to be removed by local, county or state authorities.”
Outside of state waters, removing a derelict may require permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, since 2013, the state exempted permitting if “as long as best management practices are followed and no harm to the environment is done. If damage may occur, the project should be reviewed and permitted. Failure to comply with the no harm clause could result in fines and or prosecution.”
A new law enacted last year prohibits a person who leaves or abandons a derelict vessel from living on the vessel until it is permanently removed from state waters or returned to waters in a non-derelict condition. The state is studying the impacts to local communities of boats stored long-term on Florida waters outside of public mooring fields.
Also, the state established grant program that will pay jurisdictions up to 75% of the removal cost for derelict boats.
