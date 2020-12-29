Helping for the holidays

Ruth Hill, director of the Jubilee Center at St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood, looks over the "holiday store" set up at the food pantry just before Christmas. Through donations from the community, the Jublilee Center helped dozens of families with food and gifts for children this holiday season. The center is always looking for volunteers, especially for its thrift store at 401 S. Broadway. For more about this nonprofit, visit the Jubilee Center's Facebook page or call 941-681-3550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.