ENGLEWOOD — Samantha Allspach volunteered at the Elsie Quirk Library while fellow Lemon Bay High School classmates Dylan Pearl and Nikolas Neumeyer started their own business this year.
What do they have in common? They all earned scholarships to college.
Unlike last year, Lemon Bay High School held its annual senior scholarship night in person this week. The ceremony was split into two sessions so families could sit together while socially distancing in the performing arts center. Seniors wore their masks until it was time for their on-stage photos.
That's when the audience saw the smiles of each senior who collected certificates showing how much they received from nonprofits, businesses, foundations, colleges, schools, the military and even a few homeowner's associations.
Allspach, 18, earned a National Honor Society stole, Manta Mentor award, a silver community service cord, excellence in Spanish 2, excellence in English IV, Senior Hall of Fame, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Pamela Hughes scholarship and Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library Teen Volunteer scholarship.
"I want to be a filmmaker because I love the arts," said Allspach, who is headed to State College of Florida in Venice. "I've volunteered more than 160 hours in the community and 36 at the Elsie Quirk Library. I worked doing crafts with kids during the summer."
Pearl, 17, and Neumeyer, 18, spent some of the pandemic using their pre-college business skills.
"We started a power washing business," said Neumeyer, who earned the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 Technical scholarship, the Larry McNamara Memorial Scholarship, Excellence in AICE Math AS and Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary University Scholarship to go to study business at the University of South Florida in Tampa. "It was weird how we got calls for jobs right away. I will come back from college on weekends to run the business."
This year, new scholarships were added including the Spencer Stephens Memorial Scholarship given to Justin Rotolo and Emma Sweiderk. Talon Bottenfield received the Venice Pride award in Stephen's name.
Stephens was a beloved Lemon Bay graduate who was killed in a Nov. 30 crash on Interstate 75.
Standouts who received several scholarships included Sydni LaVallee, Reece Willis, Madison Dowd, Madison Boyer, Justin Rotolo, Kaylee Marr, Elizabeth Schum, Jeffrey Adams, Victoria Haranda, Sarah Sutcliffe, Alice Lewis, Katelyn Ziarnicki, Yalicia Lopez, Brooke Knap, Anabel Dent and Thomas Blem.
Blem, 18, is going to University of South Florida for medical engineering.
"Even in different times (the pandemic), the community did not skip a beat in providing scholarships to our seniors," said Teresa Dailey, a 27 year LBHS staffer.
"We had 152 scholarships given. We have 235 graduates this year. I'm so happy we were able to give the scholarships in person this year. The community stepped up and maintained to help our seniors," she said.
The Englewood Elks named Tian Ho and Lauren Ragazzone, the students of the year. Ragazzone also received the Manta Award from the LBHS staff.
Jennifer Lopez-Rico, 17, is headed to State College of Florida after receiving multiple scholarships. Like dozens of others in the class, she's unsure what she wants to do after she graduates from college.
"I do know I'm ready for college," she said.
