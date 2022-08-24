Helping Hand

Helping Hand Inc. President Karen Harvey, left, shows the board of directors Tuesday the layout of the new food pantry. The upcoming open house features old photos from the old building.

ENGLEWOOD — It's been a year, and now Helping Hand Inc. in Englewood is ready to open its new food pantry.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, the public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.


