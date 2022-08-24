ENGLEWOOD — It's been a year, and now Helping Hand Inc. in Englewood is ready to open its new food pantry.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, the public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
The Rotonda West Woman's Club is donating 300 cookies for the celebration.
The new facility was built by Hamsher Homes. The architect was Tim Krebs.
"The new building is well equipped to serve the greater Englewood community," Harvey said. "The new pantry will be used to strengthen the effectiveness and stability of the organizations operations.
"With the new building Englewood Helping Hand hopes to expand services in the very near future and coordinate services with other agencies, both private and governmental," she said.
Helping Hand welcomes new partners. There's a small area in the new building where other agencies can meet a client to help with a social services or life skills issues. There's a desk, printer and computer space to work with clients.
And the need is here.
Englewood Helping Hand has seen an increase in clients now that the building is in place.
"It feels amazing to know that Englewood Helping Hand will be able to serve those clients in a much more efficient manner," Harvey said.
The board members have so many people to thank for help with the new pantry. They sent 150 invitations.
"The greater Englewood community has been so generous," Harvey said. "The building is so beautiful, we can't wait to show it off."
The new facility features running water, bathrooms, kitchen, a food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food.
Jim Baines was the first to get a donation for Helping Hand. It was a $100,000 gift left by a couple after they died. Baines will speak at the open house. Doug Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, and Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger will also speak. The chamber is bringing the large wooden scissors and the ribbon.
The local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops are planning food drives to help stock the pantry in September.
Since 1983, Englewood Helping Hand has been providing food, rent and utility subsidies for Englewood, Grove City, Rotunda West, Placida and Gulf Cove residents.
Helping Hand also packs backpacks and gives them to homeless campers. They never have enough supplies. During the open house, they will accept donations of small flashlights and batteries, small bottles of bug spray, travel size only bottles of mouthwash, dental floss or sticks, shampoo and conditioner and toothpaste.
