ENGLEWOOD — Zoe Bass celebrated this week the first green sea turtle nesting this season on Manasota Key.

But she’s also hoping people will respect the nesting turtles by allowing them to nest in peace.

Bass, along with Wilma Katz, is the state permit holder overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.

A green turtle emerges to breathe. Green turtles may breathe every 5 minutes or every five hours in this 2019 photo.

Signs are that conservation and legal protections are working. The green turtles were once hunted for their meat, but now the numbers of nesting green turtles have been increasing. The greens nest in cycles. Last year was a big year for greens on Manasota Key. The barrier island saw 150 nests.

This nesting season, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 31, is seeing its share of nests.

A rescued green turtle at Mote Aquarium shows her white skin and serrated jaw, which helps these reptiles chew their primary food source: Seagrasses and algae.


As of June 4, CWC volunteers reported 1,052 loggerhead nests and one Kemp’s ridley, which is one of the smallest and most endangered of sea turtle species.

But as much as she celebrates turtles nesting, Bass said, “We are ‘visitors’ on the beach and we have to be responsible.”

Sea turtles, their nests and hatchlings enjoy state and federal protections.

Hookee, a juvenile green sea turtle, found hooked near Englewood in 2020, recovered at Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota. Hookee was released in July 2020 at Casey Key.

In 2012, a Manasota Key resort owner and first time offender was found guilty of disrupting a sea turtle nest and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and repayment of $495 worth of court costs.

All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including their nests.

To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.

