ENGLEWOOD — Zoe Bass celebrated this week the first green sea turtle nesting this season on Manasota Key.
But she’s also hoping people will respect the nesting turtles by allowing them to nest in peace.
Bass, along with Wilma Katz, is the state permit holder overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Signs are that conservation and legal protections are working. The green turtles were once hunted for their meat, but now the numbers of nesting green turtles have been increasing. The greens nest in cycles. Last year was a big year for greens on Manasota Key. The barrier island saw 150 nests.
This nesting season, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 31, is seeing its share of nests.
As of June 4, CWC volunteers reported 1,052 loggerhead nests and one Kemp’s ridley, which is one of the smallest and most endangered of sea turtle species.
But as much as she celebrates turtles nesting, Bass said, “We are ‘visitors’ on the beach and we have to be responsible.”
Sea turtles, their nests and hatchlings enjoy state and federal protections.
In 2012, a Manasota Key resort owner and first time offender was found guilty of disrupting a sea turtle nest and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and repayment of $495 worth of court costs.
All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including their nests.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.