ENGLEWOOD — Thomas Butler asked how many people in the room had a habit, hurt or hang up? Everyone's hands shot up.
Burtler visited the Englewood Community Health Action Team meeting recently to explain how Celebrate Recovery helped local residents for the past two years.
"When people hear Celebrate Recovery, they immediately think of drugs and alcohol, but there's so much more to this program," he said. "We all have something that we really can improve on in our lives. There's anger, food addictions, depression, anger, physical and sexual and emotional abuse, co-dependency, gambling and other addictions."
Celebrate Recovery meetings are 6 p.m. Thursdays at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. A free meal is served at 6 p.m. followed by Christian music. There's either a testimonial where someone shares a success story or 25-minute lesson. Then the large group breaks into small groups.
"We break into small groups, there are ladies and men's groups," he said. "The groups have workbooks which follow the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. It can take eight months for men and up to a year and a half for women to get through the workbooks because they (women) talk more. Us men keep to ourselves too much."
Butler said there's a real need for a Celebrate Recovery program 'tweens and teens.
"The criteria for volunteers is that they must be a believer and a Christian. This is a Christian-based program," he said. "There's also a background check. We are part of a movement that brings the healing power of Jesus to the hurting and broken through working Celebrate Recovery.
"I think it's much more challenging to be a teenager today," he said. "With endless screen time on cell phones, bullying which can be depressing, vaping, and possibly coming from a broken home, it's tough on teens today. What's nice about this program is a teen can get help, but so can their family members as well."
Butler is visiting local churches to talk about these programs.
'Choices and Chances'
Elizabeth Tracy, the award winning producer, of "Choices and Chances" told the group she will work with local church and other youth groups to show the movie and sponsor discussions after it.
"Choices and Chances" was filmed locally by Charlotte County CC-TV Television at schools including Lemon Bay High School, in Charlotte Harbor, the Charlotte Town Center mall and other locations. It's a realistic movie about what teens encounter while texting and driving, doing drugs, bullying, cutting, running away and then how to get help and cope with consequences.
"The film was produced locally and everyone will be able to recognize the locations," she said, adding, the movie was done in collaboration with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and The Other West Coast Motion Media Productions.
"It's pretty intense," she said. "I will be showing it to the Students Working Against Tobacco Kids. The movie shows how the actions of one person can effect others. We wanted students to be able to talk about the characters in the movie so they didn't feel like talking about selves. The conversation after the movie can be localized. The group can explain what services are available in Charlotte County or Sarasota County and what mental health services are there to help students and families?"
To see the movie trailer, visit vimeo.com/331287841.
The CHAT group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Jubilee Center campus, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. It is open to anyone who is interested in the health and well being of the Englewood community.
