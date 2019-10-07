Charlotte County commissioners will be asked today to renew the county’s contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove black spiny-tailed iguanas from Gasparilla Island-Boca Grande. The USDA operates an invasive species removal program throughout Florida that includes iguanas.
What’s the problem with iguanas?
Spiny-tailed iguanas, native to Mexico and Central America, are omnivorous and compete for food with native animal species. They dig up and eat gopher tortoise eggs and sea turtle eggs and the hatchlings emerging from their nests. They can get in the attics of homes and eat the insulation on electrical wiring. They can also burrow into the banks of ponds and canals, undermining the banks.
Where did they come from?
Iguanas established themselves throughout all of southern Florida from “accidental importation on ships,” but many are released or escaped pets or their descendants, according to Charlotte County’s website.
Where are they?
Iguanas were first reported on Boca Grande and Gasparilla Island in the 1970s. They have been reported now in most parts of the county including Englewood, Port Charlotte, South Gulf Cove and Punta Gorda. They particularly like habitats near water, including Charlotte Harbor, Lemon Bay, the Myakka and Peace rivers, canals and retention ponds, and the Gulf of Mexico. Iguanas are frequently spotted at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte.
How much is Charlotte County spending to remove them
The Charlotte County’s Boca Grande municipal service taxing unit budgeted up to $100,000 for iguana removal. The proposed contract is for $84,000. Charlotte has not dedicated any funding for the countywide removal of iguanas.
How do other counties deal with the problem?
Like in Charlotte, Lee County property owners on Boca Grande and Gasparilla Island pay into their own taxing unit for a private iguana trapper. This past year, they paid $73,450 for iguana removal. Sarasota issues a separate contract iguana removal, primarily from public places on the coast.
How many iguanas have been trapped and killed?
Captured iguanas are euthanized and tossed in the county landfill. The number of captured iguanas on Gasparilla Island has increased in the past three years:
• 353 in 2017
• 725 in 2018
• 838 in 2019 (so far).
This past year, Lee County counted 881 adults, 984 juveniles and 1,060 iguana hatchlings removed.
What do they like?
The USDA trappers learned maraschino cherries make the best bait for the iguanas, but they’re not sure whether the color or taste attracts them. The cherries also hold up the best under the Florida sun and heat.
What do you do with an unwanted pet iguana?
Spiny-back iguanas can live 15 years and up to 25 years in captivity, reaching a length of four feet or more, depending upon the species. Florida law prohibits the release of any iguanas into the wild. Charlotte County recommends owners try to find their pets new homes through newspaper classified ads or social media, or contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922 and ask about pet amnesty programs.
If those options are not available, then contact the Suncoast Humane Society or other animal rescue shelters or local pet stores.
