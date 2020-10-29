VENICE - The Gondolier much of the news they print  far left editors have been hard at work deceiving the public about most of the political news they print. Here's how it works:

BREAKING: Gondolier fires reporter.

Well, it happened. APG Florida execs fired Greg Giles, the only independent reporter and news editor on staff. Told me not to come into the office tomorrow.

I will finish this story in another soon to come out paper.

What you can do: boycott the Gondolier, demand an editorial staff that reflects the community sentiment.

