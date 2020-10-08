ENGLEWOOD — Heritage Oaks of Englewood assisted living and retirement facility is now under new ownership.
Chicago Pacific Founders — a Chicago-San Francisco based private equity firm with CPF Living Communities and Grace Management subsidiaries — purchased the 3-year-old, 118-unit senior living and memory care facility in Englewood for a reported $23.8 million.
The firm also has moved closer to its new investment, opening an office in March in downtown Sarasota, said Stephen Hill, senior associate for CPF Acquisitions & Asset Management.
"We're based down here — in Sarasota County, now," Hill said.
The acquisition also included additional 50 acres adjacent to the existing facilities on San Casa Drive. Company spokespersons suggested future plans call for the possible development of cottages and similar independent units on the undeveloped property.
The change in ownership is already in effect.
"Heritage Oaks of Englewood will now be managed by Grace Management Inc." a CPF press release stated.
Describing Heritage Oaks of Englewood as providing "quality assisted living and memory care," CPF promises to "continue its full spectrum of services to its residents."
Heritage Oaks celebrated its opening in 2017. The facility offered its seniors five floor plans for seniors wishing to maintain an independent lifestyle, but who may need some additional assistance to do so.
The facility offers a range of activities and events daily for its residents, as well as providing a beauty salon and barber shop, community gardens, prepared meals, exercise classes, live musical performances and other amenities.
CPF is no stranger to retirement-assisted living facilities and other medical entities throughout the country. According to its website, www.cpfounders.com, it has invested in a diversity of healthcare entities.
"Whereas the vast majority of investment in healthcare has historically been deployed in the domains of drugs, devices, and diagnostics, we are primarily focusing on care service delivery, which represents the 'other' 80% of the $3 trillion annual healthcare spending in the United States," the CPF website states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.