ENGLEWOOD — The Sarasota County Commission awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key a $33,028 Tourist Development Cultural-Arts grant to help fund its 2020-2021 community arts and cultural programs.
The award-winning creators across all artistic disciplines who stay at the Hermitage provide free public programs that attract thousands of residents and tourists every year. These programs take place at the Hermitage and throughout our region in collaboration with leading arts, cultural and educational institutions.
Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage, explains that these cultural gatherings exist to give both residents and visitors the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, musicians, poets, playwrights, visual artists, composers and performers from around the world.
“The artists creating work at the Hermitage are shaping the artistic and cultural landscape of the future,” Sandberg said. “The Hermitage has been the birthplace and incubator for works that have gone on to leading theaters, museums and concert halls around the world.”
He said audiences attending Hermitage programs often have the rare opportunity to see a brilliant new work in progress, or to take part in conversations with artists who are truly at the top of their respective fields.
“We are honored that the Tourist Development Commission continues to recognize the Hermitage as a vital artistic leader in our region,” Sandberg said. “These funds make it possible for us to share the talents and experiences of our extraordinary Hermitage Fellows with tourists and residents throughout our region.
"Moreover, at a time when arts organizations are facing immeasurable challenges due to COVID-19, we are grateful that the arts continue to be recognized as essential to our culture and community here in Sarasota.”
The Hermitage is a nonprofit artist retreat on Manasota Key in Englewood inviting accomplished artists across multiple disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
