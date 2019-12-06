Edwards to lead Hermitage board

ENGLEWOOD— Leslie Dignam Edwards will serve once again as the president of the Hermitage House Artist Retreat trustees.

Bruce Rodgers, the retiring Hermitage executive director, announced that the Edwards was named as the new president of its board of trustees this week. She last served as the board's president from 2004 to 2008.

The Hermitage also named Ellen Berman, Robyn Citrin, Carole Crosby and Peggy Hunt as board members. They will serve three-year terms.

Edwards' parents, Tom and Annette Dignam, are major benefactors to the Hermitage. She's also president of her family's Key Agency.

In 2004, Edwards was appointed as vice president to the Hermitage’s board of trustees and assumed the position of president after the death of co-founder Syd Adler. A community advocate, Edwards serves on the board of Kids Needs of Greater Englewood and is an honorary board member of the Suncoast Humane Society where she's been a key player in implementing a $10 million capital campaign.

“Leslie led the organization through a critical period in its nascent years as it sought to recover from the loss of its co-founder, Syd Adler,” Rodgers said in a prepared statement.

“She created the Artful Lobster fundraising event, which has become one of the Hermitage’s signature events," he said. "And now she returns to the board at yet another transitional moment, as the Hermitage undergoes a planned change in executive directors.”

“Bruce has been a dynamic leader for nearly 15 years,” Edwards said of Rodgers. “We’re all sorry to see him go — and thrilled to see him continue his artistic journey.”

As for the Hermitage, she said, “I’m looking forward to what comes next. Bruce worked hard to make our future a bright one. He achieved great things during his time at the Hermitage. Our next director (Andy Sandberg) will build on that legacy and carry it forward. Our next chapter is about to begin — and I’ll thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s board includes Edwards, president; Steve Adler, vice president; David B. Green, vice president; Larry Bold, treasurer; Michéle Des Verney Redwine, secretary; and members Ellen Berman, Susan Brainerd, Robyn Citrin, Carole Crosby, Marletta Darnall, Peggy Hunt, Laura Kaminsky, R. Andrew Maass, Joy P. Norwood, Charlotte Perret, Karen Solem and Nelda Thompson.

Hermitage programs are financed, in part, by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, along with the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture and the State of Florida.