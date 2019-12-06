ENGLEWOOD — Andy Sandberg hopes to set the stage for the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s future.
“I want people to know what’s always driven me and continues to drive me is new work and developing relationships with artists and new projects,” he said.
“We want to make sure the Hermitage reputation carries large, having a national and international impact — which it does — but I think we can enhance that reputation.”
The 39-year-old Sandberg takes over for retiring Bruce Rodgers, who served as the retreat’s executive director since 2005. He wants to build on the “extremely strong foundation” of the Hermitage. He also wants the Hermitage to keep its charm and the unique experience.
The Hermitage is an artists’ creative retreat, owned by Sarasota County, and perched on the Manasota Key beachfront. Its historic campus, which was originally built as a resort, welcomes artists who stay and work there, and is often the site of public performances.
“(Sandberg) emerged as the forward-thinking leader ready to serve our mission with enthusiasm and integrity,” Hermitage trustee board president Leslie Edwards said in a prepared statement.
Sandberg has enjoyed success, earning numerous theatrical awards — on and off Broadway, and with productions in London. He’s one of the youngest producers, at the age of 25, to earn a Tony award for his revival of “Hair.”
“I’ve kept busy and doing what I love,” Sandberg said. “I love collaborating with great artists.”
In the spring, besides serving as the Hermitage’s executive director, Sandberg will be directing a production of “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida.
Sandberg, a Manhattan native, studied English and theater studies at Yale where he studied under Donald Margulies, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and a Hermitage alumnus. Marguilies also became a mentor to Sandberg.
“I watched with pride as he fulfilled that talent with a glowing resume of professional accomplishments as a multi-hyphenated theater artist,” Marguilies said of his former student.
Long history
Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hermitage House, the main structure on the property, is the second-oldest structure on Manasota Key, according to local historians. In 1907, Swedish immigrant Carl Johansen first built The Hermitage House as a homestead. The house is one of the few Florida pioneer homesteads still standing.
The complex includes other historic structures, such as the Whitney House, known as the “Liability Lodge,” a hurricane-proof structure built by Dr. Alfred R. Whitney in the 1940s.
Sarasota County purchased the property in 1988. Nature seemed to conspire against The Hermitage. Beach erosion left half of the main house dangling over an eroded sand dune.
Dedicated to its preservation, a small group of Englewood residents mounted a strong, grassroots effort in the early 1990s to protect and save the complex. The idea for transforming the Hermitage into an artist retreat first emerged in 1997.
The nonprofit Sarasota County Arts Council became involved and helped in its transformation. Syd Adler — a Sarasota community activist, art collector and philanthropist — is credited as the driving force behind the Hermitage’s restoration and transformation into a retreat, until his death in 2004.
For more information, visit hermitageartistretreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.