MANASOTA KEY — For years, Nelda and Jim Thompson supported the children's programs and the arts in Englewood and southwest Florida community — and particularly The Hermitage Artist Retreat.
Now, it's time for The Hermitage to honor Nelda and her late husband, Jim.
The leadership team at the artist retreat is planning to do just that on the weekend of their 12th annual Artful Lobster fundraising feast, set for Nov. 14 on the beachfront grounds of the retreat's Manasota Key campus. The public is invited to join in.
Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, said the center will be recognizing the couple's accomplishments in a reception the Friday night before the luncheon and toast them at the Artful Lobster.
"The Artful Lobster weekend this year will recognize true Hermitage heroes and extraordinary members of our community," he said. "We are thrilled to be honoring this amazing family. Nelda has been a champion of the Hermitage since its earliest days, and she is still on our board of trustees."
The Thompsons came to Englewood in 1969. Jim was an attorney.
One of the volunteer jobs he took on was being president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. At the time, the pair lived in Overbrook Gardens. On the night of the chamber banquet, as Jim drew a bath, rusty water came out of the tap.
"He told the chamber one of the things he had to focus on was having the water district bring water and sewer out to Overbrook Gardens because he couldn't take a bath in rusty water," she said.
Jim put his heart into helping the community of Englewood. He was on the Venice Hospital Board and helped with the hospital's expansion.
For a time, he was the outside attorney for the city of North Port under Mayor Marge Gentle.
"There were no cell phones back in those days," Nelda said. "We liked to go on vacations in the mountains. When anything was going on in North Port, we had to stop about every hour along our drive to the mountains and find a pay phone and check in with Mayor Gentle. I said we should just put that woman in our suitcase and take her along with us."
"He was an impossible man," she said. "Nothing to him was impossible. Even while suffering from cancer, he still kept right on going. He said he didn't have time to put up with it, and from that day forward I was in charge of his illness. I told him where to go and what appointments to do to manage his cancer. He worked until he died in 1995. He was 57."
Florida native
At 83, Nelda is a fifth-generation Floridian.
She was raised in a small town in the Florida panhandle. Her grandfather and father were both state senators who published newspapers.
"On Thursdays after school, I had to roll the newspapers off the big noisy press," she said. "They were being mailed out. The only day we had off was Sunday.
"My other grandfather was the contractor who paved Highway 41 from Tampa to Naples. It was built of red brick, which was brought in by train. It's now known as Tamiami Trail."
Nelda worked at Lemon Bay School as a kindergarten teacher and then at Englewood Elementary as a first-grade teacher. As a member of the state foundation for early childhood, Nelda believed she needed to start something in Englewood for working mothers with children.
She worked with the Englewood United Methodist Church to start an early childhood program that is now Foundations Early Childhood Center. Teachers and other moms in Englewood brought their children there for art and storytime.
She also sponsored Relay for Life events and was a board member of the Englewood Interagency Council. She's donated thousands of her own money to help the council.
When her husband got sick, Nelda knew she might have to become the breadwinner to put her two children through college. She got her real estate license and worked for Michael Saunders in the Venice office.
"As Jim got sicker, I needed to be closer to home so I opened my own real estate office and only sold homes on Manasota Key," she said. "A newspaper reporter called me the 'Queen of Manasota Key,' and that stuck for many years.
She recently suffered a fall and was hospitalized. However, that didn't stop her from still working as a real estate agent. She said the fall made her slow down and not help too much with the Hermitage.
"I'm overwhelmed by all of this," she said of being honored at next month's event. "I don't think I have done anything special as anyone else. I was as surprised as anyone else would be. I still don't know why they want to celebrate us."
Reviving the retreat
Nelda said the real magic she made for the Hermitage is connecting the right people together.
In the 1990s, the beachfront buildings were abandoned and had fallen into disrepair. Erosion threatened to destroy much of the complex. But Nelda was among a group of Englewood residents who helped bring the property back to its historic beauty and convert it into a county-owned artist retreat.
"I spoke with the county, and Patricia Coswell (co-founder of the Hermitage) said I would help find Englewood residents to help with the Hermitage," she said.
"I went to David Dignam and he said, 'You need my daddy, Tom.' And it was true. Tom worked the front-end loader every day to redo those old buildings. The best thing I ever did was to get Tom Dignam involved. He not only did physical work, but he worked with the county. I just knew the right people to get it done.
"I've enjoyed watching the Hermitage grow and look forward to what it will be in the future.
"Then two years ago, I said I was leaving. But since then, I've decided to take my home off the market. I'm staying right here in the town I love so much. Whatever we've done, it's done out of our hearts because this is our community and we love it."
Thompson says the next person the Hermitage should recognize is Patricia Caswell, "who came here as a young girl and she helped the Hermitage become so successful," Nelda said.
"She's pushed this thing down the road when it was a boatload of bricks. I'm very thankful to her and all the work she's done over the years."
