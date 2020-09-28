MANASOTA KEY — The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently welcomed five new members to its board of trustees: Maryann Casey, Christine Boone, Tina Shao Napoli, Michael R. Pender Jr., and Mary Lou Winnick.
“Each brings a diversity of experiences and viewpoints to the Hermitage,” said Leslie Edwards, president of the Hermitage board. “We’re excited to welcome these forward-thinking individuals to our team. We are confident they will make an important and positive impact to our ongoing mission to support artists and the creative process, and to preserve this extraordinary and inspiring place.”
Christine Boone joins the Hermitage’s board of trustees following a long affiliation with the organization. She has lived on Manasota Key for the past 23 years, spending her time remodeling, gardening and learning about native Florida agriculture.
Maryann Casey is a real estate broker with Michael Saunders & Company. She has made Manasota Key her home for more than two decades.
“I’m thrilled to be of service to a wonderful organization that gives back to the community in so many ways,” Casey said.
Tina Shao Napoli immigrated to the United States in 1993 from her home in mainland China, where she studied journalism and the performing arts at Nanjing Political College. She served as a professional singer and broadcaster for Chinese People’s Liberation Army for eight years. After coming to this country, Shao Napoli performed at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and many other celebrated venues.
As a champion of cultural diversity, she lent her vocal talents to New York City landmarks, including voiceover work for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the United Nations. After moving to Sarasota in 2015, Shao Napoli quickly became involved in a host of local organizations and cultural exchange events with Chinese artists.
She is a member of The Ringling’s board of directors and has helped produce numerous concerts and events for the museum.
Michael R. Pender Jr. has been with Cavanaugh & Co, LLP for more than 40 years, and a partner since 1979. His clients include a wide range of entertainment professionals, executives, corporate business founders, and a member of the PGA.
Pender has also been an organizing director of three community banks: Sarasota Bank (which was sold to Colonial Bank); Insignia Bank (which was sold to Centennial Bank); and Gulfside Community Bank. Pender also has a 40-year history of significant volunteer work on the boards of local, state and national nonprofit organizations.
He has served on the boards of the Sarasota County Community Foundation, Tree Foundation, and Rotary Club of Sarasota Bay Foundation, and as a member of Leadership Florida, Sarasota and Manatee chambers, Argus Foundation, Gulf Coast CEO Forum, Florida Tax Watch, Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, Van Wezel Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Foundation, Pines of Sarasota, Sarasota YMCA Foundation, Library Foundation for Sarasota County, Circus Ring of Fame Foundation and many more.
Mary Lou Winnick is a graduate of Wellesley College, where the college motto is “non ministrari sed ministrarum,” loosely translated as: “Do not expect to be taken care of but give to others.”
Winnick has diligently taken that advice throughout her distinguished career. At the Asolo Rep, she has served as co-chair of the endowment campaign, president of the board, and now as a trustee of the endowment. Winnick has also served as president of the Harvard Club of Sarasota and was elected to the Sarasota County Community Foundation’s board.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s complete board of trustees includes Leslie Edwards, president; David B. Green, vice-president; Steve Adler, treasurer; Robyn Citrin, secretary; and Ellen Berman, Christine Boone, Susan Brainerd, Maryann Casey, Carole Crosby, Marletta Darnall, Peggy Hunt, Laura Kaminsky, Andy Maass, Tina Shao Napoli, Michael R. Pender Jr., Charlotte Perret, Nelda Thompson, and Mary Lou Winnick, with Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg serving ex-officio.
To see full trustee bios, please visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org/Trustees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.